Delhi Weather

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday (March 11), six notches above normal and the highest so far this year

Light rains lash Delhi-NCR after national capital records hottest day on March 11
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Light rains hit the Delhi-NCR regions on Friday (March 12) morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a thunderstorm with hail in the national capital and its surrounding regions.

The sudden downpour caught commuters by surprise after Delhi had recorded the hottest day so far on Thursday (March 11). 

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida saw light to moderate showers in the morning and as forecasted by the IMD, might see thunderstorms and hail later in the day.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, six notches above normal and the highest so far this year, the IMD records reported.

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The IMD had also forecasted light rain, hail and gusty winds towards the night on Thursday.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 242, according to real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while an AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

 

