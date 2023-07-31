Like Bageshwar Baba, Another ‘Godman’ Baneshwar Balaji 'Sarkar' Emerges In Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: After the phenomenal rise of Bageshwar Dham ‘Sarkar’ Pandit Dheerendra Krishna Shastri, another ‘godman’ claiming to have been blessed by Lord Balaji has now surfaced in public. Just like Pandit Dheerendra Shastri, who is referred to as Bageshwar Dham ‘Sarkar’ by millions of his followers, Baneshwar Balaji Sarkar also holds a ‘divya darbar’ (divine court) at the Panchdev Temple in Sarangpur village, Kawardha district, Chhattisgarh.

Following in the footsteps of hugely popular Pandit Dheerendra Shastri Maharaj, the Baneshwar Balaji Sarkar also keenly listens to people's problems and offers them solutions through written responses on a scroll, according to the India TV report.

Baneshwar Baba: The 16-Year-Old ‘Godman’

Baneshwar Baba's divine court has been established at the Panchdev Temple in Sarangpur, Chhattisgarh. Just like Dheerendra Shastri Maharaj, this young 16-year-old godman also provides written solutions to people's problems and other concerns.

Baneshwar Baba Also Blessed With Lord Balaji's Blessings

Similar to Baghshwar Dham Sarkar, Baneshwar Sarkar also claims to have received blessings from Lord Balaji. Like Dheerendra Shastri Maharaj, the Baneshwar Balaji Sarkar has taken up the role of listening to people's problems and providing them solutions through his divine court.

Baneshwar Dham Sarkar has received the backing of the renowned saint from Chhattisgarh, Rajiv Lochan Maharaj, who has brought the 16-year-old godman to Chhattisgarh and set up a divine court at the Panchdev Temple in Sarangpur village. The divine court will remain open for devotees until 30th July, attracting a significant number of people coming there seeking solutions to their problems.

Who Is Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar?

For the uninitiated, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri or Baba Bageshwar is the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. He holds a ‘divya durbar’ and writes scrolls that are said to reveal a person's past and desires.

He is an eligible bachelor and has lakhs of followers online and offline. Millions of supporters of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar believe that he has divine powers and that he can heal the sick, cure people possessed by ghosts and help people tide over business and financial problems.

The 26-year-old chief priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple dons colourful clothes, and sports beautiful hats similar to those worn by 18th-Century Peshwa rulers of Maharashtra. Several powerful government ministers, politicians and celebrities are among his followers. A TV and social media sensation, Baba Bageshwar has a massive following on social platforms. He has nearly 3.4 million followers on Facebook, 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, 300,000 followers on Instagram and 72,000 on Twitter.

Some of his most popular videos have been watched between three and 10 million times. The godman shot into the national limelight in January, after a well-known rationalist questioned his claims that he had healing powers and could read people's minds.