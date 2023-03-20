Limb Lengthening made easy – Height Increase Info provides an effective way to add a few more inches to your height

Indeed, heights do matter, for men and women. It may particularly impact relationships and professional success. However, certain conditions like polio or dwarfism can make people shorter than they would like to be or cause them to have one leg shorter than the other. Limb lengthening, or height surgery to add a few more inches to your height, has been made available in India by Height Increase to fix this gap. Height increase has more than fifteen years of experience in successfully treating limb discrepancy, other deformities, and cosmetic limb lengthening procedures.

As the name suggests, limb lengthening surgery involves lengthening the limb. The ability of the body to create new bone helps to lengthen limbs. An operation known as an osteotomy, in which the surgeon cuts the bone to be lengthened and fixes it with various internal or external devices, marks the beginning of the process. The bone is then diverted with the aid of an internal or external device, resulting in the formation of a space between the two ends of the bone. The newly formed bone fills the gap. Distraction osteogenesis is the name given to this process.

Distraction osteogenesis is currently a new trend, similar to plastic surgery, gender reassignment surgery, or liposuction. Let’s understand what is distraction osteogenesis.

A procedure known as limb lengthening, also known as distraction osteogenesis, allows you to gain up to 13 to 15 cm (5 to 6 inches) of height using an orthopedic device. Your long bones (thigh bone and lower leg bone) are fractured and fixed with an Ilizarov device to lengthen your limbs (ring fixation). The monorail fixator, another device used for lengthening the limb, is primarily used for lengthening the femur and tibia. It is a ring of frames connected to the roof that is used to create distraction between the two ends of a fractured bone.

Another method is an internal method where the nail is insertedinto the bone inside the internal method, which uses an external remote to distract the patient, but this is a very expensive methodology. The new callus then begins to grow, and the gap is filled with new bone formation when adequate rehabilitation during the lengthening phase and proper care and management of the frames are provided.

For cosmetic purposes, limb discrepancy correction, and other deformities, limb lengthening procedures have been performed successfully. Patient satisfaction and safety are of the utmost importance.

Limb lengthening operations have changed many people's heights. The procedure takes months for lengthening and months for the patient to recover. Together with limb lengthening, support and advice are also offered for a variety of elective and non-elective procedures.

