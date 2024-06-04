LIVE | NCP Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

The NCP or the Nationalist Congress Party was founded in 1999 by Sharad Pawar after splitting from the Indian National Congress. The NCP refers to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. It is a state party which is mainly present in Maharashtra and is also recognised in Nagaland and Kerala. For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, The NCP is in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The flag of the NCP is a blue alarm clock on the tricolour of India. The alarm clock also has two legs.