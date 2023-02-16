LIVE Updates | Agartala Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Sudip Roy Barman vs Papiya Dutta vs Arnab Roy- Check Latest Updates
Polling for the Tripura assembly elections began amid tight security at 7 am. BJP vs INC vs RPI who will emerge victorious in Agartala. scroll down for the latest updates.
Trending Photos
Agartala Live: Tripura elections voting will be conducted today for the crucial Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks. The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. Congress's Sudip Roy Barman filed his nomination papers from Agartala constituency in Tripura. He will be contesting opposite BJP’s Papiya Dutta and Arnab Roy of RPI
Agartala Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura. It is a part of Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pratima Bhoumik won from Tripura West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 305689 votes by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the Indian National Congress. Officials said over 31,000 polling personnel would conduct the polling between 7 am and 4 pm. A total of 259 candidates including 11 women are in the fray. The officials said elaborate security arrangements have been made by deploying over 25,000 security personnel as the EC set the target of conducting the elections in Tripura peacefully.
Stay Tuned with Zee News for latest updates on Agartala Assembly Election Voting 2023
Agartala Aseembly Election Voting 2023 Live Updates
Tripura Voter Turnout till 11 am
Tripura recorded 31.23% voter turnout till 11 am on the polling day for assembly election.
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am pic.twitter.com/6C14kYRIRE
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Agartala Assembly Election Voting 2023 Live Update: Massive Voter Turnout
Huge response from the voters of Badarghat assembly constituency seen in Kabiraj Tilla High School polling station in Agartala.
Agartala Assembly Election Voting 2023 Live Updates
Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise says Narendra Modi
Kailashahar Assembly Election Live Updates: Voters from the International Border area
Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/soGHGj6s4o
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
Agartala Assembly Election Voting 2023 Live Updates
#Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha casts his vote in Agartala. Polling underway in 60 seats of #Tripura. #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/6MAJkhI6ee
— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 16, 2023
Agartala Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates
The counting for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 began at 7 AM amid tight security.
More Stories