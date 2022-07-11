AIADMK General Council Meet Live Updates: Party expels O Panneerselvam, Section 144 imposed in party office area
AIADMK General Council Meet Live Updates: The AIADMK headquarters was sealed by authorities following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam.
AIADMK General Council Meet Live Updates: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday (July 11, 2022) expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer. Panneerselvam's supporters have also been expelled. The AIADMK headquarters was sealed by authorities following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office.
While Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, 'M G R Maaligai.'
The party has also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in 4 months to elect General Secretary. It has amended several bylaws, which includes fresh norms and prerequisites to fight for the top party position of General Secretary. In total, 16 resolutions were adopted.
O Paneerselvam supporters breaks door of AIADMK office
#WATCH Chennai, TN: O Paneerselvam supporters break open the door of AIADMK office, ahead of party's general council meeting being led by E Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/A5wNwpHPgk
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
Clashes broke out between OPS and EPS cadres
Tamil Nadu Revenue department seals AIADMK headquarters in the wake of clashes that broke out between OPS and EPS cadres earlier today.
The door was broke open by OPS supporters earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/0kBF9Mr6O7
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022
Check list of 16 resolutions passed here: (ANI)
* The party passed a resolution to terminate the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator, officially doing away with the dual leadership structure in the party. Earlier, OPS and EPS held these two posts, respectively.
* The party passes a resolution naming EPS as interim general secretary
* The post of General Secretary has been revived, for which primary members of the party will vote for in fresh elections that will be held within four months. The post which was held by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was abolished after her death in the year 2016.
* The party passed a resolution creating the post of Deputy General Secretary, who will be selected by the party`s General Secretary. Both the General Secretary and the Deputy Secretary will serve a term of five years.
* Anyone who wants to contest as General Secretary has to be a member of the party for 10 years. The candidature should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by the same number of district secretaries of the party.
* The party adopted a resolution congratulating newly elected members to various internal party posts.
* The party passed a resolution seeking a Bharat Ratna, India`s highest civilian honour for E V Ramasamy `Periyar`, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa
* The party elected an Interim General secretary in this meeting itself
* The party passed a resolution debating the present situation of AIADMK and future development for the party
* The party condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for terminating AIADMK`s people schemes
* Condemning DMK for not controlling raising prices of commodities and Condemning DMK who failed to take care of State law & order
* Requesting Centre and state government to put stop to Mekdatu Dam Project
* Protecting Srilankan Tamil Rights - requesting state and Central government
* Protecting weavers and sorting out their problems
* Condemning DMK for not doing what they said in the election manifesto
* Requesting DMK to solve the issues for teachers and government employees which they promised in the election manifesto.
16 resolutions passed by party's General Council
A total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Council meeting held on Monday.
OPS to pursue legal action
Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, 'M G R Maaligai.'
AIADMK headquarters sealed by TN Govt
The AIADMK headquarters here was sealed by authorities on Monday following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office.
AIADMK General Council Meet Updates
The development follows Madras High Court allowing Tamil Nadu`s main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting and comes as a setback to party`s former coordinator O Pannerselvam (OPS) who had petitioned the court for a stay. The HC order was passed at 9 am and the GC meeting led by E Palaniswami at the party office in Vanagaram, which was chaired by the presidium chairman A Tamil Mahan Hussain.
OPS arrives at AIADMK office
Former chief minister O Paneerselvam (OPS) reached the party office amid protest by his supporters after the General Council passed a resolution to squash dual leadership for AIADMK and elect Edappadi Palaniswami as AIADMK`s interim General Secretary. OPS supporters are protesting outside the party headquarters in Royapettah.
AIADMK meet picks Palaniswami as its supreme leader
On expected lines, Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the AIADMK on Monday elected Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) as its Interim General Secretary and vested in him full powers to helm the organisation. In its Executive Committee and General Council meeting held, the AIADMK endorsed scrapping the erstwhile top two positions of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator held by O Panneerselvam and (OPS) Palaniswami, respectively.
