AIADMK General Council Meet Live Updates: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday (July 11, 2022) expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer. Panneerselvam's supporters have also been expelled. The AIADMK headquarters was sealed by authorities following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office.

While Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court, pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, 'M G R Maaligai.'

The party has also formally resolved to hold organisational polls in 4 months to elect General Secretary. It has amended several bylaws, which includes fresh norms and prerequisites to fight for the top party position of General Secretary. In total, 16 resolutions were adopted.