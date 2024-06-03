Advertisement
ANDHRA PRADESH

LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Will BJP-TDP-JanaSena Alliance Defeat YSRCP?

Spotlight is on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jana Sena, under the leadership of former Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh's chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is facing stiff competition.

The governing YSR Congress Party is primarily depending on the welfare programs its administration has implemented for the general public in Andhra Pradesh, whereas the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena coalition is relying on the accumulation of anti-establishment votes.

