AP Intermediate Results 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year Result 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd year results 2022 declared, Download Marks Memo at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to be declared today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2022 date, time confirmation has come via local media reports. If local media reports are to be believed then Intermediate 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference. The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022. Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

Check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 / AP Inter 2nd Year Result Declared 2022 / Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 / Manabadi BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 to be declared shortly at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.