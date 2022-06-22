NewsIndia
AP INTER RESULTS 2022

AP Intermediate Results 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year results LINK Activated Download Mark Memo at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Results 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year Result 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd year results 2022 declared, Download Marks Memo at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

AP Intermediate Results 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year results LINK Activated Download Mark Memo at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Intermediate Results 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year Result 2022 and Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd year results 2022 declared, Download Marks Memo at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 to be declared today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2022 date, time confirmation has come via local media reports. If local media reports are to be believed then Intermediate 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference. The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022. Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

 

Check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 / AP Inter 2nd Year Result Declared 2022 / Manabadi BIEAP  Inter 1st Year Result 2022 / Manabadi BIEAP  Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 to be declared shortly at bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

22 June 2022
12:36 PM

AP Inter Results 2022

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana arrives, result shortly

12:33 PM

AP Intermediate Results 2022

Breaking on AP 1st, 2nd year result: As per the reports, the result announcement is likely to be delayed by 10 minutes as minister is yet to arrive

12:24 PM

AP inter 1st and 2nd year results: Keep an eye on these Websites

manabadi.co.in

https://bie.ap.gov.in/

https://examresults.ap.nic.in/

12:02 PM

AP Board Inter Result 2022 in next 30 Minutes

The AP Inter results 2022 will be declared in half an hour at 12:30 PM via a press conference by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan. It will then be available at bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. The results of both general and vocational courses of IPE 2022 will be declared today. As many as 10,01,850 students are awaiting the results.

11:53 AM

AP inter results 2022: Know how to check Manabadi inter results 2022 AP via SMS

The bie.ap.gov.in 2022 inter results can also be checked via SMS.

- To check the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, students need to send the SMS in the following format.
- Type a new SMS in the format -  APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO
- Send it to 56263
- The bieap AP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

11:39 AM

AP inter 1st and 2nd year results: Time

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP Inter Results 2022 on June 22, 2022 at 12: 30 pm.

11:33 AM

Andhra Pradesh inter results 2022: Around 5 lakh people were registered for exam

This year, over 5 lakh people registered for the examination. The exams were conducted in offline mode in the state at various exam centres.

11:28 AM

AP inter 1st and 2nd year results: Websites to view your result 

bie.ap.gov.in 

manabadi.co.in.

11:22 AM

AP Inter Results: Website crashed get results via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number

Step 2: Send to 5626

Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.

11:19 AM

AP Inter results 2022: Grading system 

A1- 91 to 100 marks

A2- 81 to 90 marks

B1- 71 to 80 marks

B2- 61 to 70 marks

C1- 51 to 60 marks

C2- 41 to 50 marks

11:16 AM

AP Inter Result 2022: Pass percentage prediction

As per past year trends, the pass percentage of AP Manabadi inter 1st year, 2nd year results will likely be over 70%. In case of most state boards, the pass percentages has dropped from last year as 2021 was a no-exam year for most of them. But it has remained over those in past years including 2020 and 2019. If the same happens with AP results, the pass percentage could be over 70%.

11:09 AM

Inter results 2022 AP 1st year: Time 

Inter results 2022 AP 1st year will be released at 12.30 pm today, June 22, 2022. The result will be announced by the Board officials via a press conference to be conducted by BIEAP. 

11:04 AM

AP Intermediate Results 2022

Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority.

11:01 AM

bie ap gov in 2022 result: Supplementary details expected soon

After declaration of the results, supplementary details are expected to release soon. Those candidates who have failed in any of the subjects can appear for the supplementary examinations. 

10:57 AM

AP results 2022 intermediate: Digital scorecards 

AP results 2022 intermediate will be announced by the board soon. The Board will provide digital scorecards to students who have appeared for the exam after the declaration of results. 

10:56 AM

AP intermediate results 2022: Check your result carefully

AP intermediate results 2022 will be declared today, June 22, 2022 at 12.30 pm. After the declaration of AP intermediate results 2022, students will have to ensure that the result is error-free. They have to download the result and check their name, roll number and other details are correct or not. 

10:54 AM

AP 12th result 2022: Things you should carry to check results 

AP 12th result 2022 will be declared and will be available on the official website of BIEAP. Students are advised to keep their roll number, registration number and date of birth in mind to check the result. All the details will also be available on their admit card. 

10:52 AM

AP intermediate exam result on manabadi.co.in

AP intermediate exam results will be available on the official sites of BIEAP and also on private portals. The result link will be available on the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

10:48 AM

AP Inter Result: Merit list expected to release this year 

AP Inter results will be announced today. The merit list is expected to release this year along with other details at the time of declaration of results. Last year the exams were cancelled and marks were calculated on the basis of evaluation criteria so the merit list was not released by the Board. 

10:44 AM

AP inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022: Minimum passing marks 

Students who have appeared for the exam will have to score minimum 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the Class 11 and Class 12 examination.

10:41 AM

AP Intermediate Results: No Exams last year

In 2021, the AP inter exams were cancelled by the state education minister due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. 

10:37 AM

AP class 11th, 12th result 2022: Exam dates

The Board has conducted the board examination from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. The examination was conducted across the state by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government.

10:33 AM

Andhra Pradesh intermediate results: Universities admissions to begin soon 

Soon after Andhra Pradesh intermediate results are declared, the college admissions for undergraduate courses in colleges and universities will begin. 

10:28 AM

Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2022: Students appeared for the exams  

Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared this year for first and second year intermediate examinations conducted by the Board in March-April.

10:22 AM

AP intermediate results 2022: Time and Date

AP intermediate results 2022 will be declared today, June 22, 2022 at 12.30 pm. After the declaration of AP intermediate results 2022, students will have to ensure that the result is error-free. They have to download the result and check their name, roll number and other details are correct or not. 

10:20 AM

AP Inter Results 2022: How to check at bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and go to the official website of BIEAP or Manabadi

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP Inter 1st year or 2nd year result 2022

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window. Enter your roll number and submit

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print for future reference

