AP Intermediate Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has announced AP Inter Results 2022 date, time, as per local media reports. AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 will be declared today, on June 22, 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2022 date, time confirmation has come via local media reports. If local media reports are to be believed then Intermediate 1st Year and Inter 2nd Year results will be announced at 12:30 pm via a press conference.

The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.

AP Inter Result 2022: How to Check Your Scores

- BSEAP's official website can be found at bse.ap.gov.in.

- On the home page, click the AP Inter Result link.

- Enter your login information and click the submit button.

- Your completed result will be displayed on the screen.

- Examine the outcome and save the page.

- Make a hard copy for future reference.

AP Inter Result 2022: Important Information

- The intermediate exams will be held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022.

- The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards.

- The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

- To pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022, students must score more than the minimum qualifying marks of 33 for each subject.

Students who receive more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government. Approximately 4.7 lakh students have registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are awaiting Manabadi Inter Results 2022, according to the exam authority. According to reports, there are 4,64,756 students waiting for their AP Inter Result 2022.