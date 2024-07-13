LIVE | Assembly Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Leads Dehra, Congress Hamirpur In Himachal

Assembly bye election results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the 13 legislative assembly seats spread across seven states are underway today. The BJP and the Congress are locked in a straight fight on most of the seats while TMC and DMK are also in the fray. The polls were held on July 10 for the 13 seats - Rupauli in Bihar, Raiganjm Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal, Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu, Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh, Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand, Jalandhar West in Punjab and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh.

JDU MLA Bima Bharti had resigned from Rupauli after she joined the RJD to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnia. In Raiganj, MLA Krishna Kalyani resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls on the TMC ticket. Similarly, Mukut Mani Adhikari resigned from the Ranaghat Dakshin seat, Biswajit Das from the Bagda seat and the by-polls at the Maniktala seat were necessitated following the death of MLA Sadhan Pandey. Mukut Mani Adhikari had quit the BJP to join TMC ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Biswajit Das contested the polls from the Bangaon Lok Sabha seat but lost. All three leaders lost the Lok Sabha polls.

In Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi, the bypolls were held due to the death of the sitting MLA of Thiru. N. Pugazhenthi. In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara, the bypoll was held due to the resignation of MLA Kamlesh Pratap Shah, who quit Congress to join the BJP.

In Badrinath, the elections was held due to the resignation of MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari, who joined BJP after leaving Congress. In Manglaur, the bypolls were held due to the demise of MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari.

In Punjab, bypolls were held for the Jalandhar West seat due to the resignation of MLA Sheetal Angural. He had resigned from AAP to join the BJP but later tried to withdraw his resignation. However, the Speaker accepted his resignation.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bypolls were held in the Dehra seat due to the resignation of MLA Hoshyar Singh, in Hamirpur due to the resignation of MLA Ashish Sharma and in Nalagarh due to the resignation of MLA KL Thakur.

