Himachal Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: BJP vs Congress vs AAP battle tomorrow - latest updates here

Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: 52 voters to cast votes at the highest polls booth in Tashigang in Kaza in the Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district of the state situated a height of 15,256 feet.

 

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 LIVE: Himachal assembly elections are scheduled to be held on Saturday (November 12). More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in the elections in 68 constituencies across the state.

Voting timings for the Himachal assembly polls are from 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday (November 12). the Election Commission has set up a total of 7,884 polling stations including three auxiliary polling stations in far flung areas. Of these, there are 789 vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones.

The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang in Kaza in the Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district of the state at a height of 15,256 feet and would cater to 52 voters.

 

Himachal Pradesh will go for assembly polls on Saturday (November 12). Over 55 lakh voters in the state will cast their votes from 8 am to 5 pm.

