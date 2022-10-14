Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission to announce dates for Gujarat, Himachal polls today

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today (October 14, 2022). EC will hold a press conference on Friday in the national capital to announce the dates of the elections. The press conference will be held at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 3 pm.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 while the term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 to elect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The votes were counted on 18 December. In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively. In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is gearing up to challenge the BJP.