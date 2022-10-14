NewsIndia
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission to announce dates for Gujarat, Himachal polls today

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: EC is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission to announce dates for Gujarat, Himachal polls today
Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today (October 14, 2022). EC will hold a press conference on Friday in the national capital to announce the dates of the elections. The press conference will be held at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 3 pm.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 while the term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 to elect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The votes were counted on 18 December. In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively. In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017. In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is gearing up to challenge the BJP.

14 October 2022
14:12 PM

Himachal Pradesh: BJP won 44 of 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh assembly to win single majority

14:11 PM

Gujarat: BJP won 99 of 182 seats in Gujarat assembly in the 2017 elections, winning absolute majority

14:11 PM

BJP currently in power in both states

14:11 PM

Model code of conduct to kick in with announcement of poll schedule

14:11 PM

EC likely to announce poll schedule on Friday; elections are due in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.
 

