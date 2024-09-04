Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Congress-AAP Eye Alliance In Haryana; BJP 1st Candidate List Soon

Haryana, J&K Elections 2024 Live Updates: As the assembly elections approach in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, political maneuvers are heating up. In Haryana, Congress and AAP are actively discussing a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls. Congress is reportedly ready to allocate 3-5 seats to AAP and one to the Samajwadi Party. This potential alliance echoes their successful partnership during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4, followed by a visit to Maharashtra on September 5. He will then head to the United States, returning to India around September 13-14.

In Haryana, the BJP is gearing up for the elections by preparing to release its first list of candidates for at least 50 of the 90 seats. The BJP held a crucial meeting at former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday evening, with key figures like Dharmendra Pradhan and Biplab Dev in attendance. The elections are slated for October 5, with nominations closing on September 12 and vote counting on October 8.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India recently revised the polling date to October 5 and rescheduled the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to October 8. Congress and the National Conference are running a joint campaign, with the NC set to contest 51 seats and Congress 32. Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has dismissed any possibility of negotiations with the BJP.

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, marking the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370.