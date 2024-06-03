Advertisement
BIHAR LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE Updates | Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can RJD Get 'Tejashwi' Result Against Mighty BJP?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing for a hattrick in the state with two successive election victories in 2014 and 2019. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:53 PM IST|Source:
  • The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming for a hattrick in Bihar.
  • In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured 17 seats in Bihar.
  • In 2019 elections JD (U) won 16 seats, LJP got 6 seats, and INC managed 1 constituency.
LIVE Blog

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting for votes in 40 constituencies in Bihar will start at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. The state with the fourth highest number of Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19 to June 1.  

With 40 centres established across the state, the preparations for the vote counting have been finalised. A comprehensive three-layer security arrangement has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct.  

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing for a hattrick in the state with two successive election victories in 2014 and 2019. The last general elections shined for the saffron party as it bagged 17 seats, followed by JD (U) getting 16, LJP - 6, and INC - 1.  

The full list of constituencies includes Araria, Arrah, Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gaya, Gopalganj, Hajipur, Jahanabad, Jamui, Jhanjharpur, Karakat, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Maharajganj, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Paschim Champaran, Pataliputra, Patna Sahib, Purnia, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur, Saran, Sasaram, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Ujiarpur, Vaishali, and Valmiki Nagar.

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates On Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

03 June 2024
22:52 IST

Bihar Chunav Results 2024 Live: Will Begusarai Welcome Giriraj Singh? 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, a prominent BJP leader, is seeking re-election from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. In 2019, the constituency saw a fierce contest between Singh and then-CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. This election, Singh is facing CPI candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai, a two-time MLA from the Bachhwada assembly constituency. 

22:47 IST

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Misa Bharati Vs Ram Kripal Yadav In Patliputra

Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Ministers and RJD Supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav is contesting the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav. Bharti previously faced defeat to Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

22:43 IST

Bihar Election Results 2024 Live: Stakes Are High In Patna Sahib Constituency

One of key constituencies among the total 40 is the Patna Sahib seat with high profile leaders from both BJP and Congress. The saffron party has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad while INC has Anshul Avijit on the battleground. The anticipation for the victory will settle once the results will be out on Tuesday (June 4). 

