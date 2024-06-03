LIVE Updates | Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can RJD Get 'Tejashwi' Result Against Mighty BJP?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting for votes in 40 constituencies in Bihar will start at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. The state with the fourth highest number of Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 19 to June 1.

With 40 centres established across the state, the preparations for the vote counting have been finalised. A comprehensive three-layer security arrangement has been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is eyeing for a hattrick in the state with two successive election victories in 2014 and 2019. The last general elections shined for the saffron party as it bagged 17 seats, followed by JD (U) getting 16, LJP - 6, and INC - 1.

The full list of constituencies includes Araria, Arrah, Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gaya, Gopalganj, Hajipur, Jahanabad, Jamui, Jhanjharpur, Karakat, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Maharajganj, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, Paschim Champaran, Pataliputra, Patna Sahib, Purnia, Purvi Champaran, Samastipur, Saran, Sasaram, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Ujiarpur, Vaishali, and Valmiki Nagar.