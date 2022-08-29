LIVE: SC issues notice to Karnataka govt on pleas against HC order on hijab ban
A request for a stay of the Karnataka High Court's upholding of the hijab ban has been given a notice by the Supreme Court. The next hearing is scheduled on September 5th.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (August 29, 2022) has heared a batch of appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court's order which had upheld the state government's order to ban hijabs in school and college classrooms. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heared the pleas today, the first working day of the new Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. The Apex Court says it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought. It has issued a notice on a plea seeking stay on Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban. Next hearing is on Monday, 5th September.
On the other hand, in the Barpeta district, two more people connected to AQIS/ABT were detained. Due to the unlawful construction of the madrasa in Barpeta on government property and its connection to the two arrested suspects, police also carried out an eviction drive there as per Amitava Sinha SP Barpeta
Additionally, the Delhi Assembly's special session today is likely to witness a noisy showdown between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will table a vote of confidence in the house amid claims that the BJP was trying to topple the AAP government in the national capital.
In other developments, the political crisis is looming around Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to sources, the apex poll body has decided to initiate the disqualification proceedings against Hemant Soren as MLA on the basis of a report submitted by the Jharkhand Governor. Soren, however, is blaming BJP for political vendetta and conspiracy to topple his government.
Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.
Supertech twin tower: Mountain of debris after the demolition
A day after the destruction of the Supertech twin towers, a mountain of debris can be seen.
Noida, UP | Mountain of debris lays bare a day after the demolition of #SupertechTwinTowers pic.twitter.com/yjuLhyV3kS
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
SC issues notice on plea seeking stay on Karnataka High Court upholding of hijab ban
Supreme Court begins hearing plea challenging Karnataka High Court's judgment upholding ban on Hijab in educational institutions. The Apex Court says it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought. The Court has issued notice to Karnataka Govt on the plea. Supreme Court issues notice on a plea seeking stay on Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban. Next hearing is on Monday, 5th September.
(Inputs from ANI)
Supreme Court issues notice on a plea seeking stay on Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban. Next hearing is on Monday, 5th September. https://t.co/SxMDCby9Du
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
LIVE: Two more persons linked with AQIS/ABT arrested in Assam
2 more persons linked with AQIS/ABT in Barpeta district arrested. Police also conducted an eviction drive in a Madrasa in Barpeta as it was illegally constructed on government land & also has a link with the two arrested accused: Amitava Sinha, SP Barpeta.
Assam | 2 more persons linked with AQIS/ABT in Barpeta district arrested. Police also conducted an eviction drive in a Madrasa in Barpeta as it was illegally constructed on government land & also has a link with the two arrested accused: Amitava Sinha, SP Barpeta https://t.co/bvsQPRcvRX
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
BJP Gaurav Bhatia condemns AAP on PWD report
AAP's manifesto promised 500 new schools in Delhi. The new schools didn't come up but,in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from PWD. Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal report stated that addl classrooms will be built and new schools won't be built says Gaurav Bhatia. He also added that 50-90% hiked construction cost was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual, for profit so that tender can be given to select contractors. Matter of concern as CVC inquiry report that a major scam took place, was sent to Delhi Govt Vigilance Secy 2.5 yrs back.
BJP MP Rama Devi alleges Tejashwi Yadav's family's hand behind the murder of her husband
Bihar politics: Rama Devi, a member of the BJP from Sheohar, claims that the Yadav family was responsible for the death of her husband Brij Behari Prasad in response to deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's "thanda karna" comment. She says, "...Yes, they made someone do it. There's no doubt about it..."
(Inputs from ANI)
#WATCH | Bihar: While speaking on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's "thanda karna" remark, BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi alleges the Yadav family's hand behind the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad. She says, "...Yes, they made someone do it. There's no doubt about it..." (28.8) pic.twitter.com/DXbptGbWci
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day.
JP Nadda at Tripura Sundari temple
BJP's National President JP Nadda attends mangal aarti at Tripura Sundari temple today.
Udaipur, Tripura | BJP National President JP Nadda attends mangal aarti at Tripura Sundari temple pic.twitter.com/VjsGHqVkSh
— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
Rupee hits record
Rupee hits record low of 80.11 against the previous session close of 79.87 on Friday.
More Stories