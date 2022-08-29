New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (August 29, 2022) has heared a batch of appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court's order which had upheld the state government's order to ban hijabs in school and college classrooms. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heared the pleas today, the first working day of the new Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. The Apex Court says it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought. It has issued a notice on a plea seeking stay on Karnataka High Court upholding hijab ban. Next hearing is on Monday, 5th September.

On the other hand, in the Barpeta district, two more people connected to AQIS/ABT were detained. Due to the unlawful construction of the madrasa in Barpeta on government property and its connection to the two arrested suspects, police also carried out an eviction drive there as per Amitava Sinha SP Barpeta

Additionally, the Delhi Assembly's special session today is likely to witness a noisy showdown between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will table a vote of confidence in the house amid claims that the BJP was trying to topple the AAP government in the national capital.

In other developments, the political crisis is looming around Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to sources, the apex poll body has decided to initiate the disqualification proceedings against Hemant Soren as MLA on the basis of a report submitted by the Jharkhand Governor. Soren, however, is blaming BJP for political vendetta and conspiracy to topple his government.