Live: Supreme Court to frame issues related to women's entry to Sabarimala temple

3 February 2020, 12:02 PM BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets: Yogi Adityanath



3 February 2020, 11:28 AM Delhi election: CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Dwarka. Vinay Kumar Mishra is the party's candidate from Dwarka assembly constituency.

3 February 2020, 11:27 AM Supreme Court begins hearing in the Sabarimala temple matter and other related cases, involving entry of women into the temple.

3 February 2020, 11:27 AM Kerala CM P Vijayan in the Assembly: Extremist groups like SDPI is trying to create unrest using anti-CAA protests. The state govt can't allow this. Police will slap cases against such people. Any attempts to create communal disharmony in the state will be strongly dealt with.

3 February 2020, 11:27 AM Bihar Board Intermediate 12th exams commence today. AK Yadav, Examination Incharge at JD Women's College in Patna says, "Around 1900 students to sit for exams at this model exam centre. Students aren't allowed to wear socks & shoes inside the exam hall ".

3 February 2020, 11:26 AM BJP's Model Town constituency candidate Kapil Mishra accuses Arvind kejriwal od doing politics of Jinnah: Vehicles were set ablaze and cops were thrashed in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress members are behind it. Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah, AAP's new name should be Muslim League.

3 February 2020, 11:25 AM BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding to repeal the law immediately.

3 February 2020, 11:25 AM CPM and CPI have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to over "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed National Register of Citizens-National Population Register and Citizenship Amendment Act".

3 February 2020, 11:24 AM Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider Citizenship Amendment Act after unrest in the country & to stop the process of National Register of Citizens & National Population Register".

3 February 2020, 11:24 AM BJP MP Vikas Mahatme gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to take precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus.

3 February 2020, 11:24 AM Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act".

3 February 2020, 11:23 AM Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin pays tribute to party founder & former Tamil Nadu CM, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial, on his death anniversary. Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin pays tribute to party founder & former Tamil Nadu CM, CN Annadurai at Anna Memorial, on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jbB9GrXtSk — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

3 February 2020, 11:23 AM Jamia Milia firing incident: Delhi Police says no bullet shells have been found from the site, adding that a has been registered and an investigation is underway.

3 February 2020, 11:22 AM A nine-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will today hear and examine the Sabarimala temple matter and frame the questions in the case. The Court will also hear the scope of judicial review on the point of religious faith and women's rights.

3 February 2020, 11:22 AM Delhi election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rallies in Mundka, Sadar Bazaar, Budh Nagar and Greater Kailash.

3 February 2020, 11:21 AM Rajasthan: A couple in Ajmer, who returned from China on Jan 28, has been kept in isolation at hospital after they complained of cold and cough.

3 February 2020, 11:21 AM Delhi Assembly election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first rally today in Karkardooma.

3 February 2020, 11:20 AM Himachal Pradesh: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) carried out snow clearing operation on National Highway 505 (Samdo-Kaza-Gramphu) yesterday. The route has been restored from Samdo till Lossar in Lahaul-Spiti district.



3 February 2020, 11:19 AM Hearing begins in the Supreme Court for the Sabarimala case. Over 60 petitions are up for hearing.

3 February 2020, 11:18 AM Four members of Popular Front of India held for allegedly inciting violence during protest against CAA in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on December 20, 2019: Police