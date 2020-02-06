PFI Delhi chief has links with AAP's Sanjay Singh, Congress' Udit Raj: ED sources

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, the Enforcement Directorate sources on Thursday claimed that he has close links with the Delhi unit chief of Kerala-based radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Several documents pertaining to the central financial probe agency, which were accessed by the Zee Media, suggested that Mohammed Perwez Ahmed, the Delhi Unit chief of PFI, has close links with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several other political leaders.

The ED sources further claimed that Perwez was in regular touch with Sanjay Singh through phone calls, personal meetings and WhatsApp chat. Apart from Sanjay Singh, the Delhi PFI chief is also said to be having close links with senior Congress leader Udit Raj, the ED sources said.

Perwez had also actively participated in the anti-CAA protests at the Shaheen Bagh and other localities of Delhi, they added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh has categorically denied having any links with the Delhi PFI chief and accused the ruling BJP of ''hatching a conspiracy against Delhi ruling AAP leaders.''

''Just three days are left for polling in Delhi, a lot more will come against us. We are ready to face all such things and conspiracies against AAP,'' Sanjay Singh said on his alleged links with Delhi PFI chief.

He also alleged that his party has revealed photos of top BJP leaders with several notorious persons and asked if any action will be taken against them and also urged the Election Commission to take action in this regard. Singh had recently come under scanner over alleged links with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala Gurjar, who was later identified as an AAP worker by Delhi Police. Commenting on the development, BJP chief JP Nadda had said that it exposed Kejriwal and his party's dirty face.

Replying to this, AAP's Sanjay Singh alleged that photos of the shooter, which were part of the investigation being carried out by Delhi Police, were leaked to the BJP. He also said the party will approach the Election Commission to raise this issue, which has cropped up four days before the polling date.

Importantly, the claim about PFI link with AAP and the Bhim Army has surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. Following a direction from the Home Ministry, the financial crimes probe agency is probing the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India since the amended citizenship bill was passed by Parliament.

''The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI,'' the ED probe has revealed.

The central agency, which is probing PFI for its alleged involvement in terror-related activities, has found that nearly Rs 120 crore was transferred to several beneficiaries through 73 bank accounts maintained by the outfit. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.