Breaking News LIVE Updates | Section 144 in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu after YSRCP-TDP workers clash
Breaking News LIVE Updates December 17, 2022: Violent clashes erupt between YSRCP and TDP workers in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district when Telugu Desam Party supporters, led by Macherla party in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, were participating in the ‘Idhemi Karma’ programme.
Breaking News LIVE Updates December 17, 2022: Violent clashes erupted between YSRCP and TDP workers in a programme in Macherla town, Palnadu dist of Andhra Pradesh after some people with criminal records pelted stones at opponents amid 'Idhemi Karma' programme. Police reached the spot, controlled the situation and imposed section 144 in the district.
Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and NCP will take out a protest rally today in Maharashtra to demonstrate against the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders, and various other issues.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission will commence the RPSC 2nd Grade Examinations 2022 to recruit secondary teachers in the Rajasthan government schools today. The exams will be conducted from December 17 to December 24 in two shifts for various subjects.
Live News: Mahavikas Aghadi to protest in Maharashtra today
Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and NCP will take out a protest rally today in Maharashtra to demonstrate against the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders, and various other issues.
महाविकास आघाडीने येणाऱ्या १७ डिसेंबर मुंबई येथे राज्यद्रोहींविरोधी हल्लाबोल मोर्चाचे अयोजन केले आहे. महाराष्ट्राच्या अस्मितेला घाला घालण्याचा प्रयत्न, आमच्या महापुरुषांवर बेताल वक्तव्य करण्याचा प्रयत्न झाला आहे. महाराष्ट्र-कर्नाटक सीमाप्रश्न, महागाई, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6yjlKv7TlT
— NCP Mumbai (@MumbaiNCP) December 16, 2022
Live News: RPSC 2nd-grade exams begin today
Rajasthan Public Service Commission will commence the RPSC 2nd Grade Examinations 2022 to recruit secondary teachers in the Rajasthan government schools today. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on each day- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
Live News: Sections 144 imposed in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu after YSRCP -TDP clashes
Sections 144 was imposed in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu after clashes broke out between workers of the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the Idhemi Karma on
Andhra Pradesh | Some people with criminal history pelted stones at opponents in a programme in Macherla town, Palnadu dist. Those involved have been nabbed. Situation under control, Sec 144 implemented in town: Y Ravi Sankar Reddy, Palnadu SP pic.twitter.com/3bIQFspadS
— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022
