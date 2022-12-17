Breaking News LIVE Updates | Section 144 in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu after YSRCP-TDP workers clash

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 17, 2022: Violent clashes erupted between YSRCP and TDP workers in a programme in Macherla town, Palnadu dist of Andhra Pradesh after some people with criminal records pelted stones at opponents amid ‘Idhemi Karma’ programme. Police reached the spot, controlled the situation and imposed section 144 in the district.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and NCP will take out a protest rally today in Maharashtra to demonstrate against the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, the insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders, and various other issues.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission will commence the RPSC 2nd Grade Examinations 2022 to recruit secondary teachers in the Rajasthan government schools today. The exams will be conducted from December 17 to December 24 in two shifts for various subjects.