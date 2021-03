New Delhi: The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence from Monday (March 8) with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

The Loksabha Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held at 11:30 am.

In another update, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to present the second Maha Vikas Aghadi budget on Monday. The fall in revenue has increased his worries, as Pawar will be left with few options while presenting a please-all budget.

Delhi Court will pronounce its judgment in a matter related to the 2008 Batla House encounter on Monday. The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.

Live TV