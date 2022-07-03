NewsIndia
BSE ODISHA 10TH BOARD EXAM RESULT 2022

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live Updates: Odisha Board Class 10 Result TOMORROW at bseodisha.ac.in - check details here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the class 10 result tomorrow on Monday, 4 July, students can download the matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result LIVE:The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the class 10 result tomorrow on Monday, 4 July,  As per sources, Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that Odisha class 10 board results will be out tomorrow and students can download the matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. More than 5 lakh students had appeared at the Class X examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7. The examinations were held in offline mode as per COVID protocols. 

The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.The evaluation process of answer papers of the students was started at 58 evaluation centres across the state on May 21. This year, the matric examination was marred by absence of over 43000 students despite enrolling for it.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & LIVE updates on Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022

BSE Odisha 10th Board exam Result 2022BSE Odisha 10th Board exam ResultBSEOdisha class 10th resultodisha resultOdisha

