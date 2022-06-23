NewsIndia
Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 3 Lok Sabha and 7 assembly seats

Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: The polling began today amid tight security and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes is set to take place on June 26.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 3 Lok Sabha and 7 assembly seats
Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting began on Thursday (June 23, 2022) morning for the bypoll to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states. The three Lok Sabha seats going to polls are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

The counting of votes is set to take place on June 26.

Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelections 2022: States going to polls

  • Tripura (4 Assembly seats) – Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar
  • Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat) – Sangrur
  • Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats) – Azamgarh and Rampur
  • Delhi (1 Assembly seat) – Rajinder Nagar
  • Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat) – Mandar
  • Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat) – Atmakur

In Delhi, a total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, in which 14 candidates are in the fray, while in Uttar Pradesh, over 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bypolls and will be deciding the fate of 19 candidates. Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, as many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray. In Punjab, a total of 15,69,240 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, in which 16 candidates are in the fray,

23 June 2022
08:18 AM

Voting begins for Sangrur bypoll in Punjab

Voting began Thursday morning for the bypoll to Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, where the ruling AAP is facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly elections. A total of 16 candidates, including three women, are in the fray. The bypolls come at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing Opposition heat over the law and order issue and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

08:12 AM

Polling underway for byelection in Jharkhand's Mandar

08:11 AM

Polling underway for bypoll on Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar seat

08:10 AM

Voting begins for Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi

Voting began Thursday morning for the bypoll to Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, largely being seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP for the crucial assembly constituency. A total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bye-election, in which 14 candidates are in the fray, with water shortage and the city government's liquor policy among the key election issues. The two major contenders -- the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that their candidates will emerge victorious in the bypoll with a huge margin.
 

08:10 AM

By-elections to four assembly seats in Tripura begins

By-elections to four assembly seats in Tripura began at 7 AM today amid tight security arrangements, an election official said. Polling to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats is taking place in 221 booths, and it will continue till 5 PM. As many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray. The by-elections in Agartala and Town Bardowali constituencies were necessitated after Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha quit as BJP MLAs and joined the Congress in February.

08:08 AM

Polling begins for Jharkhand's Mandar assembly by-election

Polling began at 7 AM today for the by-poll to Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district amid tight security arrangements, an election official said. Voting is taking place in 433 polling stations, with 141 booths having been declared hyper-sensitive, 218 as sensitive, and 55 as vulnerable, he said, adding polling will continue till 4 PM. Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray. The votes will be counted on June 26.

08:07 AM

Lok Sabha bypolls: Voting begins in UP's Azamgarh, Rampur

Polling began on Thursday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Rampur, the Lok Sabha seats considered as the bastions of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in the state. Over 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bypolls and will be deciding the fate of 19 candidates. The bypolls to the Azamgarh seat were necessitated by the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA in the elections earlier this year.

