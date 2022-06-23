Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 3 Lok Sabha and 7 assembly seats

Bypolls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting began on Thursday (June 23, 2022) morning for the bypoll to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across six states. The three Lok Sabha seats going to polls are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

The counting of votes is set to take place on June 26.

Lok Sabha, Assembly Byelections 2022: States going to polls

Tripura (4 Assembly seats) – Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar

Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat) – Sangrur

Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats) – Azamgarh and Rampur

Delhi (1 Assembly seat) – Rajinder Nagar

Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat) – Mandar

Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat) – Atmakur

In Delhi, a total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, in which 14 candidates are in the fray, while in Uttar Pradesh, over 35 lakh people are eligible to vote in the bypolls and will be deciding the fate of 19 candidates. Over 3.54 lakh voters, including 1.75 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election to decide the electoral fate of 14 candidates in the fray in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, as many as 1,89,032 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 25 candidates in the fray. In Punjab, a total of 15,69,240 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, in which 16 candidates are in the fray,