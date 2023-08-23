LIVE Updates | Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing TODAY: ISRO Initiates Automatic Landing Sequence, Excitement Grows As Less Than 4 Hours Left For The Historic Moon Landing
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India's third lunar mission is scheduled to land on moon at around 6:04 pm Today, Wednesday, scroll down for all the latest updates.
- The much-anticipated moon landing is set to take place today, August 23, at 6.04 PM IST
- ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission holds the promise of rewriting lunar exploration history
- If the mission triumph, India will proudly join the elite league of nations
Trending Photos
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: After an eventful 40-day journey commencing from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the cusp of an extraordinary achievement with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The much-anticipated moon landing is set for today, August 23, at 6.04 PM IST, as the Vikram lander gears up for a soft lunar landing. Stay connected for real-time updates on this significant event.
Akin to its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, this mission aims to demonstrate ISRO's prowess in executing a precise and gentle touchdown on the Moon's surface. The memory of Vikram lander's unfortunate crash during Chandrayaan-2 still lingers, making this endeavor all the more crucial.
If the mission triumph, India will proudly join the elite league of nations capable of a soft lunar landing, alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, and China. It's noteworthy that Russia's recent Luna-25 mission, targeting the Moon's south pole like Chandrayaan-2, faced a similar fate, crashing onto the lunar surface.
The odds are now in Chandrayaan-3's favor as it eyes the coveted title of being the first successful mission to touch down on the Moon's south pole. As the world watches with bated breath, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission holds the promise of rewriting lunar exploration history.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE UPDATES: Special Prayers Across India For Chandrayaan-3's Success
People in several parts of India on Wednesday held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurudwaras for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander module on the moon. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with others joined a special "Ardas" held at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara here to pray for the success of the mission.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing LIVE UPDATES: 3 Main Parts Of Chandrayaan 3
The propulsion model containing the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, the lander set to land on the Moon, and the rover designed to conduct scientific experiments upon deployment from the lander.
Chandratyaan 3 Moon Landing Mission LIVE: Chandrayaan-2 Extends Helping Hand
Chandrayaan-3's lander communicates through the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which has orbited the Moon for four years. The orbiter not only pinpointed a safe landing site for Chandrayaan-3 but also serves as a link between the new lander and ground stations, relaying data between them.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing LIVE: No DELAY, Landing Process On Time
ISRO initiates the Automatic Landing Sequence
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).
Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.
Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.
The… pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV
— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Live Location TODAY: School Students Awaits The Successful Lunar Landing
Students of Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar-3 wave the Tiranga, raise slogans and play musical instruments as the nation awaits the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 today.
#WATCH | Delhi | Students of Vidya Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar-3 wave the Tiranga, raise slogans and play musical instruments as the nation awaits the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 today. pic.twitter.com/0lPI1g8W1k
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Latest Udpate: Spacecraft landing landing to be live-streamed across schools
In all government schools in Uttar Pradesh, the Chandrayaan-3 landing will be televised live. On Wednesday, August 23, the government schools in Haryana will start classes for the first time in the late afternoon. Students in schools will see Chandrayaan 3's live landing.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live: Yoga Guru Ramdev performs puja in Haridwar
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Ramdev performs puja in Haridwar for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. pic.twitter.com/JkYK6xe1Fb
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing UPDATES: Prayers Across World And In India
People worldwide, spanning religious backgrounds, join in support of India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing. Beyond borders, diverse prayers, rituals, and observances amplify the mission's solidarity. Scheduled for today at 6:04 PM IST, Chandrayaan-3 aims for a successful Moon South Pole landing, as announced by ISRO.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing TODAY LIVE: India's Historic Moon Mission Set For Touchdown
India is preparing for its historic Moon landing today, a significant event as it competes with leading space nations. Named Chandrayaan-3, meaning "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, the mission aims to make history by landing around 6:04 pm India time (1230 GMT) near the uncharted lunar south pole, marking a global first in space exploration.