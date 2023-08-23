LIVE Updates | Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing TODAY: ISRO Initiates Automatic Landing Sequence, Excitement Grows As Less Than 4 Hours Left For The Historic Moon Landing

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE: After an eventful 40-day journey commencing from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the cusp of an extraordinary achievement with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The much-anticipated moon landing is set for today, August 23, at 6.04 PM IST, as the Vikram lander gears up for a soft lunar landing. Stay connected for real-time updates on this significant event.

Akin to its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, this mission aims to demonstrate ISRO's prowess in executing a precise and gentle touchdown on the Moon's surface. The memory of Vikram lander's unfortunate crash during Chandrayaan-2 still lingers, making this endeavor all the more crucial.





If the mission triumph, India will proudly join the elite league of nations capable of a soft lunar landing, alongside the United States, the Soviet Union, and China. It's noteworthy that Russia's recent Luna-25 mission, targeting the Moon's south pole like Chandrayaan-2, faced a similar fate, crashing onto the lunar surface.

The odds are now in Chandrayaan-3's favor as it eyes the coveted title of being the first successful mission to touch down on the Moon's south pole. As the world watches with bated breath, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission holds the promise of rewriting lunar exploration history.