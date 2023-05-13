LIVE Updates | Chhanbey & Suar, UP Assembly By-Election 2023 Result: Counting To Begin At 8 AM

Suar is one of the most significant constituencies in the Rampur district of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Samajwadi Party won this seat in 2022. In the previous constituency election, Abdullah Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party defeated Haider Ali Khan of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) by a margin of 61,103 votes.

Suar, which is part of the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is located in the Rampur district. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammad Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party defeated Jayaprada Nahata of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 1,09,997 votes to win the Rampur Lok Sabha (MP) seat.

On Saturday, May 13, counting for the Chhanbey Assembly By-Election in Uttar Pradesh will start at 8AM. Results for the Chhanbey by-election are anticipated to be released the same day.

The electoral district in Uttar Pradesh is Mirzapur. After the incumbent MLA Rahul Prakash Kol of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) party passed away from cancer on February 2 of this year, a by-election was required in Chhanbey. Age-wise, he was 39. Rinki Kol, the dead MLA's widow, has been fielded by AD(S) for the seat.

Anupriya Patel, a member of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) party and the Modi administration's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry represents Mirzapur in the Lok Sabha.

In contrast to the Assembly elections held last year, the Chhanbey Assembly constituency registered a sub-50 voting percentage in the by-elections held on Wednesday. According to official statistics, the seat received 44.15 percent of the vote as opposed to 52 percent in the 2022 Assembly elections.