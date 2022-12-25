LIVE | Covid Updates: Bihar on HIGH alert, says CM Nitish Kumar on Covid situation
Corona Virus BF.7 Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge in China LIVE Updates: Ramping up anti-Covid measures, the government on Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
- According to the report, so far only 38% vaccination has been done in China.
- It is only 10% of people above the age of 65.
- However, China claims that 90% of its population is fully vaccinated.
BF.7 variant scare Live Updates: Amid a global surge in Covid cases, the government of India has ramped up its preparations. To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. In view of a surge in the Covid trajectory in many countries, it is necessary that the requisite public health measures are put in place in all the states to meet any exigencies, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states on Saturday. Ramping up anti-Covid measures, the government on Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.
On the other hand, as hospitals and morgues in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases, official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1 while the government has permitted the opening up of 'Internet Hospitals' for the affected people to seek medical help to reduce the overload on clinics. There were nearly 37 million new infections nationwide as of Tuesday this week, officials cited data, highlighting for the first time the surge in cases across the country.
Covid Live: Delhi authorities to ascertain readiness of govt hospitals on Monday, increase testing
In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday.
COVID-19 Live Updates: Bihar on alert, says CM Nitish Kumar on Covid situation
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that every day almost 45,000-50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state.While talking to the media, Kumar said, "We are conducting COVID tests and administering vaccines. Every day almost 45,000-50,000 tests are being conducted.
Covid-19 Live Updates
In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday.
Agra man who returned from China 2 days ago tests positive for Coronavirus
Covid in India LIVE updates: As per news reports, a young man in Tajnagari, Agra has been infected with the coronavirus. The individual, who is 40 years old and hails from the Shahganj area, returned to Agra from China on the 23rd of December. Upon his return, he underwent a coronavirus test at a private laboratory. On Sunday, the health department was informed that the test results had come back positive, and a rapid response team was immediately dispatched to the individual's residence.
Will India face a massive Covid crisis like China? Experts weigh in
Covid in India LIVE updates: The Covid BF.7 variant has caused widespread infections and is expected to lead to around one million deaths in China. However, this variant may not be as severe in India, where it is believed that herd immunity has been developed. Despite this, it is important for people in India to continue following Covid-appropriate behavior as there is a risk that the BF.7 variant or other variants could infect vaccinated or previously infected individuals. This advice comes from Vinay K Nandicoori, the Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).
Delhi hospitals ordered to prepare an inventory of beds, ventilators, etc
Covid in India LIVE updates: On Sunday, (December 25) Delhi Health Secretary Amit Singla held a meeting with all district magistrates and instructed them to visit hospitals and make a list of beds and equipment available. The officials will physically check the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators in government hospitals starting Monday, and this information will be made available on a Delhi government website for the public to see on Tuesday.
PM Modi advises public to take precautions during festival season
Covid LIVE updates: In the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi told the public to celebrate the festive season in full swing but remember to follow precautions. He said, "Enjoy these festivals a lot, but be a little cautious too. If we are careful, then we will also be safe and there will be no hindrance in our enjoyment. With this, once again many best wishes to all of you."
Coronavirus In India: Health Secretary write a letter to the states
In a letter duly signed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 24, the ministry said it is necessary that all states and union territories take necessary public health measures to handle any emergency. Along with this, the needs of medical care can be met if there is an increase in the cases of corona. The ministry said, "It has therefore been decided to conduct mock drills on Tuesday, 27 December 2022, at all health facilities (especially related to Corona) across the country."
Coronavirus In India: PM Modi appeals THIS amid COVID cases rise in China
PM Modi kept his views in front of the public through the program 'Mann Ki Baat' amid Covid-19 cases rise in China. He greeted the countrymen on Christmas and paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. This was the 96th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The program was telecast on All India Radio, Doordarshan as well as on various media channels. Regarding Corona, he said that the risk of corona is increasing in other countries, in such a situation, you people should wear masks and follow the rules.
Coronavirus In India: 'Need to work in a spirit of cooperation'
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told ANI that it will also be made mandatory for international passengers coming from five Asian countries (China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand) to fill air facility form to declare current health status. Taking note of the rising cases of COVID globally, Health Minister Mandaviya on Friday said the Center and states need to work "in tandem" and in a "spirit of cooperation", as done during the previous wave.
Coronavirus In India: Mock Drill - From medicine, logistics, ambulance to RAT kit will be checked
There will be healthcare professionals trained in human resource capacity, healthcare professionals trained in ventilator management protocols for critical cases, healthcare workers trained in operating PSA plants, etc. The referral services will also include availability of advanced and basic life support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, availability of other ambulances (under PPP mode or with NGOs), availability of functional ambulance call centres. Boosting testing capacity and availability of RT-PCR and RAT kits, availability of testing equipment and reagents will also be taken care of. Availability of logistics, availability of essential medicines, ventilator, BIPAP, SPO2 system, PPE kit, N-95 mask etc. will also be looked into. Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, medical gas pipeline systems, etc. will also be seen in medical oxygen.
Coronavirus In India: Mock drill will be conducted under the guidance of District Collectors & Magistrates
The ministry said that the mock drill could be conducted under the guidance of concerned District Collectors and District Magistrates in close consultation with the officials of the Health Department of the State/Union Territory. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced on Saturday that the RT-PCR test had been made mandatory for passengers coming from five countries, including China. RT-PCR testing is mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found to have the symptoms of Covid-19, then he will be quarantined.
Coronavirus In India: Mock drill on 27th, assessment will be done from bed to doctor and nurse
Isolation, oxygen and ICU bed capacity will be specially assessed during the mock drill. The availability of health facilities, bed capacity, isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds will be assessed considering the geographical conditions of all districts. The availability of human resources will also be taken care of. This includes doctors, nurses and paramedics. There will also be focus on other frontline workers including AYUSH doctors, Asha, Anganwadi workers etc.
Coronavirus In India: Need to impose a lockdown? Ex-AIIMS director answers as Covid-19 cases rise in China
In view of a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that India needs to strengthen its surveillance and vigilance. He also said that a fresh outbreak of severe coronavirus cases and hospitalisation is "unlikely" as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' -- the natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination. Dr Guleria said India's present Covid-19 scenario also does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown.
Tourists throng Shimla for Christmas, New Years amid Covid restrictions
Covid in India LIVE updates: Many tourists visited the hill resorts in Shimla during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. Despite the increasing COVID cases in some countries, tourists were observed practicing COVID-safe behaviors. In the crowded streets of the city, both locals and tourists could be seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure. The tourists are in the city to celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year, but the local residents are worried about the influx of tourists from different parts of the state.
'Under control': China denies severity of Covid-19 crisis
Covid LIVE updates: Even though reports say that infections in China rose after the Covid curbs were lifted, China has said that the situation is "under control". China, a country with 1.4 billion population, also said that with the coronavirus situation "entering a new phase", they have taken the initiative to refine the response measures to make them more up-to-date scientifically, more targeted, and more effective.
Corona Guidelines India: 'Ensure regular supply of oxygen', Centre tells states
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday (December 24) wrote to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management as reported by ANI. This notice comes ahead of the nationwide mock drills which are to be held on Tuesday (December 27).
China Covid-19 cases: Expect close to 100 mn COVID cases, 1 mn deaths, says doctor
Doctors are expecting approximately 100 million COVID and one million deaths in China amid the recent rise in infection."Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number," said Dr. Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi`s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.
International travellers being tested for Covid at Delhi airport
Delhi International airport has started testng International arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan and South Korea for Covid-19.
West Bengal frames six-point agenda amid fresh Covid scare
In view of the fresh Covid-19 scare because of the rising pandemic graph in certain countries, the West Bengal Health Department on Saturday highlighted a six-point agenda for immediate precautionary measures to be taken for any emergency situation in the coming days. The six-point agenda was chalked out at a meeting of the top officials of the state health department which was chaired by the state health secretary, N.S. Nigam. A state health department source aware of the discussions that took place in the meeting said that stress was given on genome sequencing by collecting a total 30 specimens from one state-run and three private hospitals of the state.
Congress flouting Covid protocols, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing the party of abdicating its responsibility by flouting Covid protocols when the pandemic was rearing its head once again. Thakur also sought to know whether Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had undergone his Covid test as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had walked alongside him last week, was infected with coronavirus. "Covid cases are rising in China and Japan. There are long queues outside hospitals, dead bodies are piling up. But you are not bothered about the interests of the country. You are bothered about only one family. Congress has displayed this attitude time and again," the senior BJP leader said.
What is Covid 19's BF.7 variant that wreaking havoc in China?
The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has increased the tensions around the world. Several videos and photos of Covid-19 situation in China have overwhelmed everyone around the world. The Indian government has also instructed the authorities to be on alert and strengthen surveillance. Over time, many variants have come around but the new variant BF.7 is said to be most infectious compared to other variants. READ MORE
No COVID-19 case or death reported in Chhattisgarh; active tally now seven
No COVID-19 case or death was reported from Chhattisgarh on Saturday, the twentieth time the state had a clean slate amid the pandemic this year, an official said. There was no addition to the tally and toll similarly on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23, December 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14, 15 , 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, he pointed out. The tally and toll stood at 11,77,748 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count was 11,63,595, he said.
No need for restriction on international flights or imposing a lockdown: Experts
Experts said India's present coronavirus scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance.
Maharashtra records 38 new COVID-19 case, zero fatality; active tally at 136
At least 38 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the state to 81,36,479, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,928 after 35 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. With 9,880 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,58,42,380, he said.
MoHFW directs States, UTs to ensure regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 management
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday wrote to all the States and Union Territories of the country and directed them to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management. In its letter, the Ministry emphasised the importance of medical oxygen and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during the pandemic. A reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management, it said. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government of India has supported States/UTs by installing and commissioning PSA Plants, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and other oxygen-related infrastructure to ensure the availability of medical oxygen in a cost-effective and reliable manner in public health facilities across the Country.
Mutation is COVID's only tool for outbreak, people should be careful: Expert
Amid the concerns over rising cases of COVID in several countries especially neighbouring China, a top scientist from Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bengaluru on Friday said that the COVID subvariant is less likely to trouble India due to hybrid immunity among the populace while adding that people must be careful since the only tool the virus has for an outbreak is mutation. Speaking to ANI, Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society said, "They are all sub-variants of Omicron and it is powerful in terms of infectivity. That is how it keeps acquiring newer things and keeps giving us surprises once in a while. We should be more careful because the only tool this virus has is mutations. Now China is the playground for this virus for the next several months. It means the virus will have a good chance to try out new experiments and many variants will emerge from there."
BJP in fear due to BJY, no Covid in India: Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP is in fear due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking excuse of Covid. There is no Covid anywhere. Nothing happened to anyone. PM Modi himself doesn't wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear among people & break this Yatra: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
MP: Passengers arriving at Khajuraho airport to be screened for coronavirus
Passengers arriving at Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh will be screened for coronavirus if they show symptoms of the infection, an official said on Saturday. Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district is one of the biggest tourist attractions in central India. As per directives of the authorities, a team will be posted at Khajuraho Airport for screening passengers and RT-PCR tests will be conducted in suspected cases, Chhatarpur's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Lakhan Tiwari said.
Covid virus RNA found in sewage sample of Delhi, Mumbai: Centre
We're working on alert mode to control the spread of Covid19; conducting environmental, sewage & human surveillance. Virus RNA found in sewage samples in Delhi and Mumbai. Urge people to wear masks,avoid crowded places & follow Covid appropriate behaviour: Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya
Covid-19 vaccination drive gets on fast track in Surat
In view of the recent upsurge in cases of Covid 19 in some countries, the vaccination drive in Surat has got a fast track, said Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday.Rajesh Umrigar, Medical Officer of Surat Municipal Corporation said that a lot of awareness is being created among the people regarding the havoc of the new variant BF7 of Covid. "Today long queues were seen since morning for the booster dose of the vaccine at the Health Center operated by Surat Municipal Corporation. People are voluntarily coming forward to complete their vaccination course," said Rajesh Umrigar.A rapid increase is being seen in the new cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The situation in China has become very dire due to the increase in Corona cases.Along with China, cases have also started increasing in countries like Japan, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, America and Brazil.
LIVE BF.7 Variant Scare in India: Karnataka CM says no need to panic, but follow safety norms
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in COVID-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation. Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "We will continuously monitor the situation, but there is no need to panic. Only thing is that people should be cautious. The government, people, organisations and the society have to face COVID together."
Covid crisis in China: Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums
Covid in China LIVE updates: As per reports, many intensive care units in China are unable to accept any more patients, and loved ones of the sick are desperately trying to find available beds. In some cases, patients are being forced to wait on benches or lie on the floor due to a shortage of beds.
Covid-19 testing booth outside Chennai airport
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian was seen inspecting the Covid-19 testing booth outside the Chennai airport on Saturday (December 24).
International travellers being tested for Covid at Delhi airport
International arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan and South Korea are being tested for Covid19 at the Delhi International airport from today. (ANI)
International arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan and South Korea are being tested for Covid19 at the Delhi International airport from today
'Get vaccinated immediately': Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society
Covid LIVE updates: Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) said that everyone who is not vaccinated should get the dose immediately. He told ANI, "Those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated immediately. We should avoid crowding and wear a face mask. If we do these things, we will be safe. The government needs to continue to conduct testing."
Centre should issue mandatory Covid protocols, all must follow: AAP
The Centre should issue "mandatory" protocols to prevent spread of Covid-19 and everyone, be it a political party or someone taking out a march, must follow them, the AAP said on Saturday in a veiled reference to Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, says reports.
Coronavirus In India: Mamata Banerjee to visit Sagar to check preparations of Gangasagar Mela on Jan 4
Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on issues related to the Gangasagar Mela at Nabanna on December 21. She explained to the officials in charge by discussing in detail about the COVID infection in the meeting. Gangasagar Mela will be held in Sagar Dwip from January 8-15. Pilgrims will take a holy bath on the auspicious day of Poush Sankranti in Sagar Dwip on January 14. Therefore, the administration had started all the preparations related to the fair a month in advance. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit Sagar Dwip on 4 January to check the preparations for Gangasagar Mela. From there she can also visit the Kapilmuni Ashram.
Coronavirus In India: Bengal set to witness record crowd at Gangasagar Mela amid COVID scare!
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state. As there is no Kumbh Mela this time, the state administration estimates that the Gangasagar Mela will witness a record crowd. Therefore, the administration had started all the preparations related to the fair a month in advance. Gangasagar Mela will be held in Sagar Dwip from January 8-15.
'COVID-BOMB' explodes in THIS Chinese city, 5 lakh people getting infected daily
A top official of the health department of China claimed that more than 500,000 people are infected every day in a city in China! It is alleged that it is not reflected in the official data. According to a Chinese media report, between 490,000 and 550,000 people were infected with Covid-19 in Qingdao city on Friday. A single day of infection in a Chinese city is an indication of the extent of the spread of Covid-19 in the country. This Chinese city has a population of one crore. Health experts fear that the infection rate in the city could increase by 10 percent in the coming weeks. China's Health Commission said in its bulletin on Saturday that 4,130 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. But no one died during that period.
Corona Guidelines India: 'Ensure regular supply of oxygen', Centre tells states
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday (December 24) wrote to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management as reported by ANI. This notice comes ahead of the nationwide mock drills which are to be held on Tuesday (December 27). In view of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Government of India has begun preparations to tackle the coronavirus threat by taking a slew of measures including emergency mock drills in hospitals from Tuesday and approval to Covid nasal vaccine.
Covid-19 update: Government makes Air Suvidha form mandatory for international passengers
Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya has announced that filling of the Air Suvidha form will be mandatory for international arrivals coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.
COVID-19 LIVE Updates: RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand
On arrival, if any passenger from China, Japan, S. Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19, then he/she will be put under quarantine: Union Health Min Dr Mandaviya.
Coronavirus In India: Govt approves 'Needle-Free' Covid-19 vaccine- Read everything
A needle-free Covid-19 vaccine is now available. The Union Health Department on Friday approved the intranasal (BBV154) corona vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. This nasal vaccine will be distributed as a booster dose to those above 18 years of age. Currently available in private hospitals. Those who have already received two doses of CoviShield or Covaxan vaccine can receive the intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. Officials said that it is likely to be included in the National Covid Vaccination Program. It has been revealed that the vaccine can be obtained through the Co-Win portal. It seems that the nasal vaccine has been given permission in the context of an unprecedented increase in the number of corona positive cases in many countries, including China.
Coronavirus Outbreak: China devolops unique mask to wear, eat and breathe
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, a senior health official in China senior health official Bo Tao has made a shocking revelation: half a million people in a single Chinese city - Qingdao are being infected with the virus every day. In one province, it is estimated that 80% of the population, or around 36 million people, will be infected by March. This dire prediction, coupled with the censored admission of half a million daily infections in one city, paints a disturbing picture of the crisis unfolding in China. Meanwhile Chinese people devolops the latest mask to wear, eat and breathe during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus In India: Lack of vaccines in BMC?
Corona has once again broken out in China. Four cases of the 'BF.7' subtype of Omicron found in China have also been found in India. So far, three patients have been reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha. Though not a single patient has been found in Maharashtra yet, the health system in the state has been alerted. Meanwhile, it has come to light that there is a shortage of vaccines in BMC. According to sources, they have no stock of Covishield and Corbavax vaccines and only six thousand doses of Covaxin are left. According to Mumbai Municipal Corporation data, only 13 percent of citizens in Mumbai have taken a booster dose. Around 90 lakh haven’t taken Covid booster shot in Mumbai.
Coronavirus Cases In India: Active cases decreases with 1 fatality reconciled by Kerala
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 24), India reports 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,397. The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,380.
Coronavirus Guidelines: Indian Army issues advisory, jawans to follow THESE Covid protocols
At present, 5 thousand deaths are taking place every day in China due to the BF.7 sub-variant of Corona. This variant arrived in India in September. There are only 4 cases in the country. Of these, 3 cases are in Gujarat and 1 case is in Odisha. These patients are now healthy without symptoms. On the other hand, a report from the Ministry of Health has come regarding the vaccine. It has been said that 75% of the people in the country have not got the booster dose. So far, the coverage of booster dose has not reached 50% in any state. However, in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, more than 40% of people have got booster doses. Meanwhile, the Indian Army issued an advisory asking the jawans to follow Covid protocols like wearing masks, social distancing.
Covid In India: 10 BIG developments before Christmas and New year
Due to the increasing cases of corona in China, the stir has started once again all over the world. Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and Bengaluru International Airport have announced to start random sampling of 2 percent of passengers arriving on international flights from today. The airport authorities said that two percent of international passengers will be tested for Covid-19 in view of the government's latest guidelines. Three years after the first coronavirus case was reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the country is again gearing up to deal with the problem that had decimated life in the past. However, India is taking all measures against the fourth wave of Covid. Lets check the latest 10 developments below:
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held a meeting with the State Health Ministers amid growing concerns about Covid in China.
- In the COVID-19 review meeting with the State Health Ministers, the need to be vigilant was emphasized.
- He said that there is no need to panic. We have 3 years of epidemic management experience.
- The Central Government will provide all possible assistance to combat COVID-19. We will take action as per the need.
- A nationwide exercise is to be held in hospitals on Tuesday next week, so that the health centers do not bow down to the pressure as before.
- A mask is not mandatory in crowded places, but you must wear one. On Friday, in a letter to the states, the central government reminded us about the need to behave Covid-wise as people gather to celebrate Christmas in the coming days.
- The new year is also about to come. In such a situation, it is very important to follow Covid-vaccination and Covid guidelines. The use of masks, sanitizers and adherence to physical distance is necessary.
- The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday told the Center that it is "ready and alert" to deal with any eventuality regarding Covid.
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath also reviewed the preparations for the second consecutive day.
- In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the more infectious Omicron subvariant XBB has jumped 18%.
Corona Guidelines India: Random sampling at airports begins TODAY
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and Bengaluru International Airport have announced to start random sampling of 2 percent of passengers arriving on international flights from today. The airport authorities said that two percent of international passengers will be tested for Covid-19 in view of the government's latest guidelines. The passengers will need to go through RT-PCR tests post-arrival in a dedicated area at the terminal of the airport. The airport authorities shared the information via an announcement made using their official Twitter handles.
Coronavirus China: Complete 'LOCKDOWN' before Christmas?
The situation is getting worse in Beijing, Sichuan, Anhui, Hubei, Shanghai and Hunan in China. Amidst the ever-worsening situation, news is coming that Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a Covid review meeting for the first time on Saturday (December 24) or Sunday (December 25). Covid guideline may come soon. In this meeting, a strategy can be prepared to control the crowd on Christmas and New Year. Any special guidelines could also be issued by the Jinping government for Christmas and New Year. It is believed that President Jinping may announce a complete lockdown in China after this meeting. Experts have predicted the infection rate in Beijing to be 50 to 70 percent. In Shanghai, 25 million people are expected to be Covid positive by next week.
Coronavirus Outbreak China: 37 million people can be infected in 24 hours- Reports
The situation is getting worse due to the Corona virus in China. Health officials said that the peak of corona will come this week. London-based global health intelligence company Airfinity said that about 37 million people could be infected with Covid-19 in one day this week. This will make China's Covid outbreak the biggest outbreak in the world. According to the report, 10 lakh cases are coming daily in China and 5 thousand deaths are taking place. However, only 4 thousand cases were reported in the official figures on Thursday. At least 248 million people, or about 18% of the population, are expected to be infected by the virus in the first 20 days of December. If the projections turn out to be correct, the infection rate will also break the daily record of around 4 million in January 2022.
Covid-19 LIVE Updates: 95 percent of 12+ age group taken first 2 doses, but only 25 percent booster shot
To fight the upcoming variant of Covid-19, the government has called for those eligible to take booster shots of the Covid vaccines. However, the data shows that less than a quarter of them have actually done so nationally and, in states like Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana, not even one in 10 have. Health ministry data shows that in no state has the coverage of booster shots reached even 50 percent of the eligible population, though Telangana andAndhra Pradesh are close to that mark and Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have achieved over 40 percent coverage.
Covid-19 LIVE Updates: 90 lakh haven't taken Covid booster shot in Mumbai
As per reports, though there is an increase in the daily uptake of Covid booster shot in Mumbai — from little over 100 five days back to over 1,000 on Friday — there seems to be inadequate Covid vaccine stocks in the city. The BMC has barely 6,000 doses of only one vaccine (Covaxin) and none of Covishield and Corbevax. Only a handful of private hospitals (where most of the adult population have to take the booster shot as the public sector only provides free booster shots to senior citizens) still offer vaccines.
India ahead of US, Europe in nasal vaccine strategy
India is ahead of the United States of America when it comes to nasal vaccines, founder chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella said. “Everybody looked down on us when we said that we are working on a nasal vaccine. They questioned how a company in India can have a nasal vaccine when even America does not. We took the risk and made it happen. Today, we are ahead of the United States of America. We have even left Europe behind in the nasal vaccine strategy,” Ella further mentioed.
Covid-19 latest updates: Odisha Covid-19 situation 'stable', Govt advises people to use mask
With rising number of coronavirus cases in some countries, including China, the Odisha government has issued a fresh advisory to citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks during Christmas and New Year. The advisory was issued after a high-level meeting was held on the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The state administration asked people to avoid crowded places and use masks, maintain social distancing, and go for tests if develop symptoms.
Haryana health department asks Civil Surgeons for compliance of Covid-related measures
Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, Haryana's Health Department has issued guidelines directing all civil surgeons in the state to ensure compliance of various measures across all health facilities. These measures include preliminary assessment of patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing them to flu corners for RT-PCR testing. All healthcare workers should wear face masks and practise hand hygiene while delivering patient care, the letter from Sonia Trikha, Haryana's Director General Health Services stated on Thursday.
Telangana Health Minister urges Centre to supply vaccines to administer booster doses
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday urged the Centre to supply COVID-19 vaccines to step up booster dose coverage in the state. Rao, who attended a video conference held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Telangana has achieved 48 per cent booster dose coverage against national average of 23 per cent, an official release said. He asked the Centre to inform the states on various issues, including spread of virus, its impact and treatment in view of the rise in Omicron sub-variant BF 7 cases in different countries. This will help the states in improving their preparedness, he said.
UP CM Adityanath takes stock of law and order situation, assesses Covid preparedness
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the state's law and order situation with senior government and police officials and emphaised on merit-based speedy resolution of public problems and grievances. Adityanath directed the officials to make arrangements for a peaceful celebration of Christmas while maintaining dialogue with all religious leaders. He also directed the officials to ensure that no religious conversions take place, the government said in a statement. He also instructed the police to take stringent action against molesters and to ensure manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor don't take place.
Kolkata's iconic Dover Lane Music Conference to be held from Jan 22-25
Kolkata's iconic Dover Lane Music Conference, a globally-acclaimed musical event that is attended by the cream of India`s classical music circuit, will be back again with its original winter schedule next month. This will be the 71st edition of the musical event. According to the organisers, the event could not stick to its original winter schedule in January 2022 because of several reasons, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was instead held in April.
Covid Latest News: Chhattisgarh sees three COVID-19 cases, active tally now seven
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported three COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.23 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,748, a health official said. The death toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, he added. The active caseload in the state was seven, the official said, adding the new cases comprised two in Raipur and one in Durg.
Cabinet Decision: PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana discontinued; poor to get 5kg free ration under NFSA
The Narendra Modi government today discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) as the Cabinet did not give any extension to the scheme. Citing improvement in the economic prospects and opening of the markets, the Cabinet today decided to do away with the PMGKAY. However, keeping in mind the poor, the government today said that it will provide rations to the needy under the National Food Security Act for free. The announcement was made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal after a cabinet meeting.
BF.7 Variant: China having world's worst Covid outbreak; daily infection rises to record 37 million, deaths to 5,000
China is reportedly having the world's worst covid outbreak with nearly 37 million people getting infected in a day this week. According to estimates from the Chinese health ministry, the covid outbreak is reportedly the largest in the world so far. The reports claimed that China is likely experiencing 5,000 covid deaths every day. It may be recalled that China is accused of manipulating its covid death figures to keep it very low compared to any other country in the world.
Covid preparedness: States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of health facilities
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday advised states and union territories to undertake a mock drill across all health facilities on December 27 to ensure readiness of infrastructure with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources. During a virtual meeting with health ministers and senior officials of states in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world, he said, "The Centre and states need to work in tandem and in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid prevention and management."
China's worst outbreak infecting 37 million people a day
China is struggling to keep the Covid-19 cases in control. According to a latest report, nearly 37 million people got infected with Covid-19 every day in China this week. This makes it the world's largest covid outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India on HIGH alert for BF.7 variant, Check 10 govt plans before Christmas
Corona is not over yet. Offices have started to celebrate Christmas. The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to people to take care that the Corona virus does not increase while celebrating Christmas. The Union Health Ministry has appealed to follow the Covid protocol. He said, "We are all taking the necessary precautions. At present, 82 percent of the total corona cases are in 10 countries of the world. Japan and China are leading in it. In China, one patient infected with the corona virus infects 16 people." Therefore, after discussing with various health experts, the Ministry of Health has also said that corona is increasing in areas where vaccination is low or minimal, where the immunity of patients is reduced. Union Health Minister Mandaviya will soon meet the health ministers of all the states. All these are going to be discussed on what should be taken care of as the Corona has started to increase again in the world and also there will be a discussion about the solution plans.
Check the basic advisory of the Govt to fight the Deadly Virus:
Masks and Social Distancing
Due to the increasing number of corona virus and the possibility of an increasing number of corona patients in India, masks and social distancing has been called for. It has also been said that this must be done, especially by air travelers. It has also been clarified that passengers who are showing symptoms should self-isolate.
Random Testing
Random testing is being done at airports. Special attention is being paid to passengers coming from different countries. The ministry has also asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of the passengers arriving in India on each international flight, from December 24
Keep A Check
The Union Health Ministry has urged all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.
Entry Of Sub Variant
The sub-variant has entered India. Patients with the new variant BF.7 have also been found in India. Four patients are currently infected with this variant. The first patient was found in India in July and was infected with this variant. After that, it was found that two patients were infected with the same variant in the month of November as well.
Registration For Getting Booster Dose Increases
Getting booster doses on the Co-win website and portal has increased. It can be seen that this increase has taken place since December 18. Due to the increase in corona patients in China, people are now taking precautionary steps in India as well.
Avoid Gatherings
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings. The IMA has also said non-mandatory international travels should be avoided
Doctor Consultation
A doctor should be consulted in case of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and loose motion.
No Travel Restrictions
As of now, the government has not notified of any travel restrictions within or outside the country. However, the Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation continuously
No Pan-India Mask Mandate
The Health Ministry has not yet issued a pan-India mask mandate advisory. However, central government officials were seen wearing face masks at Covid-19 review meetings
Needle-Free Vaccine
Officials said the needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres and will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.
Coronavirus In India: Is Punjab ready to deal with the latest wave of COVID? Bhagwant Mann says THIS
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the possible threat in view of the latest wave of the Covid epidemic. The Chief Minister took stock of the state government's arrangements during an invitational meeting to review the preparations related to Covid. The Chief Minister has urged people to wear masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor and outdoor gatherings, malls, public places, etc. while stressing on preventing the spread of the Covid virus and protecting the health of everyone. Mann said that during the last three weeks, the positivity rate of Corona was 0.02 percent and for the last two months the positivity rate was less than 0.1 percent. The Chief Minister said that the number of reserved level-2 beds with oxygen provision is 790 and 324 ICUs for children. If necessary, more beds will also be made available.
Coronavirus In India: Only THESE people can avail booster dose of nasal vaccine INCOVACC
The Tsunami of Corona has already hit China. In such a situation, the neighboring country India has also started taking all precautions. In a major move, the Union Health Ministry on Friday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine INCOVACC as a booster dose for people aged 18 years and above and made it available on the Co-WIN platform by this evening. Who can get this nasal vaccine? Official sources told PTI that the evaluation of the nasal vaccine INCOVACC was done in several phases. It was tested on all those who had previously applied two doses of Covishield or Covaxin. That's why this booster dose will be available to all the people who have got Covaxin and also to those who have got Covishield vaccine.
Covid-19 situation in India as against China: What experts say
With Covid-19 cases going up in some countries, especially China, India has started stepping up its safety measures. Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director - Max Healthcare & Senior Director - Institute of Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, spoke about the situation in India vis a vis China. Dr Sandeep Budhiraja shares, "We have seen so far that Covid-19 outbreaks are not localised ones. It does spread. China had a zero Covid policy. They have followed a strict lockdown. So the population of China is not immune to Covid. They are highly vulnerable and as soon as the restrictions were lifted, they have been coming down with Covid-19 in large numbers. Hopefully, this will not happen in India and other countries of the world. Most of the population in India has had exposure to Covid as a disease and is adequately vaccinated. So even if the new variant spreads, hopefully, the disease won't be severe despite its high level of virulence. It will be mild as India experienced in the early stages of Omicron outbreak."
Covid-19 precautions: Karnataka minister says there's no politics behind precautions
Actions taken to control Covid are based on scientific evidence, not political reasons, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said on Friday. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has been on a yatra for many days. Rahul Gandhi has been on a yatra for more than a hundred days. However, the government has not talked about Covid during that period, Minister Sudhakar stated. "We are now taking measures to control Covid to protect the health of the people as cases are increasing in other countries like China and Korea. Covid has come under control only due to the prudent administration and timely policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Coronavirus In India: Can danger of corona be avoided by nasal vaccine? Bharat Biotech claims THIS
This vaccine by Bharat Biotech has been tried three times. The special thing is that it has proved effective in all the three trials. 175 people were included in the first phase trial and 200 people in the second phase trial. After that, there were two trials in the third phase. It has been used in different ways on 3,100 people in the first and 875 in the second. In one, it was given as a two-dose vaccine and in the other as a booster dose. After the trial of the vaccine, Bharat Biotech claimed that it is very effective and will help in increasing your immunity against corona in the upper respiratory system. To fight against corona, your immunity should be strong enough so that you can recover from corona as soon as possible. The virus mostly enters your body through the nose. This vaccine makes your immune system make proteins in your blood and in your nose so that you can easily fight the virus. Its effect starts in your body after about two weeks.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India may help China with medicines amid Tawang clash!
In the midst of the latest wave of Covid in China, there has been a shortage of medicines for fever and in such a situation, China is looking towards India. Government of India has said that India is the pharmacy of the world and has always helped other countries.
Coronavirus In India: Death toll increases to 5,30,690 after two patients die in Maharashtra, one in Delhi
After 163 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in India in one day, the number of people infected so far in the country has increased to 4,46,76,678. While the number of patients under treatment has come down to 3,380. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the death toll has increased to 5,30,690 after the death of two patients in Maharashtra, while one more patient died in Delhi.
Coronavirus In India: Fear of COVID, number of people taking precaution dose suddenly increases
After the news of increasing cases of Corona virus in China, the Government of India has swung into action and has stepped up its preparations to fight Corona. After the news of corona wave coming, the number of people taking pre-action dose has also started increasing. According to the data, on December 18 itself, about 4000 people got vaccinated. Whereas on December 22 this figure was around 57000. On the other hand, the two-drop nasal vaccine for Covid has also been approved by the government. Official sources said that those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take it as a heterologous booster. It has been included in the vaccination drive from today and will appear on the Cowin application. For the time being, these will be available in private hospitals.
Corona In India: Preparations completed, 1850-bed Covid Hospital ready in Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC's preparation regarding Covid is complete. The 1850-bed Covid Hospital is ready to deal with the possible threat of Corona. This includes a facility of 328 ICU beds, 805 oxygen beds, and 650 beds for general corona patients. And there is a 24 thousand liter oxygen plant. Along with this, more than 2 thousand nursing staff have been deployed. Of the 16 BMC hospitals in Mumbai city, only one, Seven Hills Hospital, has facilities for corona patients. If the cases increase again in Mumbai city, then the number of beds is 1850 and this number can also be increased if needed. At present, this facility is kept in only one hospital in BMC. No other hospitals have beds for corona patients. Let us inform you that even today, beds have been kept for corona in some private hospitals in Mumbai.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Lockdown 'nightmare' return again in India? PM Modi takes 3 BIG decisions
The Corona epidemic in China has once again created an outcry. The situation is very bad and experts from all over the world have expressed concern about it. At the same time, preparations are going on at full speed in India to fight this new variant of Corona which is spreading panic in the world. To deal with this, the government has taken three major decisions today.
The first decision is that the nasal vaccine has been approved. Now the vaccine will also be given through the nose.
The second decision is that on December 27, an all India mock drill will be conducted in the hospitals so that the capacity to deal with Corona can be tested.
The third decision is that a new advisory has come for the new year.
Coronavirus In India: India's Covid response begins
In view of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Government of India has begun preparations to tackle the coronavirus threat by taking a slew of measures including emergency mock drills in hospitals from Tuesday and approval to Covid nasal vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, States and Union territories will undertake a mock drill across all health facilities from Tuesday to ensure the operational readiness of the Covid-dedicated facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources, according to official sources.
Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Our lives are as useless as those of ANTS', Chinese citizens express anger against Xi Jinping's Govt
The Corona explosion is at its peak as soon as the lockdown is removed in China. To stop the epidemic, quick decisions are being taken by the government. However, angry Chinese citizens are expressing their anger against the government on social media. Amid an acute shortage of rapid test kits, the government has issued a new policy in several provinces such as Zhejiang, Anhui and Chongqing, directing people with mild or no symptoms to return to work. After that, people have shown their displeasure on social media. Following massive protests over the 'Zero-Covid' policy, the government lifted several strict restrictions, including the quarantine and isolation protocols. The situation in China is uncontrollable since the protocol was removed.
Like Twitter, on China's social media Weibo, people have expressed their opposition using hashtags related to the new policy. People are shocked and angry about this decision. This hashtag has been read more than three crore times. A user on Weibo wrote, "In the last three years, the government have not made any preparations to fight Covid and suddenly lifted the Covid restrictions. After that, you are allowed to go to work when you are sick. Our lives are as useless as those of ants to the government."
Coronavirus Outbreak: India approves Nasal vaccine amid fear around BF.7 variant - DETAILS
The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19 which will be used as a heterologous booster. As per the reports, the nasal vaccine is expected to be added to the Co-Win portal today. According to the ANI report, the nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covd-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be first available in private hospitals.
Read Full Story: India approves Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 amid fear around BF.7 variant - Check details
Coronavirus In India: HIGH alert mode, check strict guidelines for different states HERE
After PM Modi's meeting regarding the increasing threat of Corona, the states also came into alert mode. The governments of Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh also held emergency meetings regarding Corona. Along with reviewing the preparations regarding Covid, guidelines have been issued at their respective levels. It has been advised to apply masks and social distancing in public places. Along with this, according to the guidelines of the Center, it has been decided to conduct genome sequencing of samples along with examination of passengers coming from outside. On Thursday, 8 state governments held a meeting regarding Corona and reviewed the arrangements related to health in their respective states. Along with this, action on the guidelines of the Center was also discussed in the meeting. Let's take a look at which state has preparedness to deal with the menace of Corona.
Delhi
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting regarding the preparedness of Covid in Delhi.
- After this meeting, Kejriwal said that 8,000 beds are ready for Corona in Delhi, but hospitals have been asked to keep 36,000 beds ready.
- Kejriwal said that Delhi has the capacity to store 928 tonnes of oxygen.
- He also appealed to all people to take the precautionary dose of the vaccine.
- Kejriwal said that preparations are complete, so there is no need to panic.
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting regarding Corona, after which several instructions were issued to deal with Corona.
- Isolate suspected patients, get genome sequencing of Covid positive, activate Corona period equipment.
- Along with taking special vigilance at crowded places, advisory has been issued for wearing masks and social distancing.
- All the policemen of UP have also been asked to wear masks and adopt social distancing.
Gujarat
- The Gujarat government discussed the COVID-19 situation in the cabinet meeting in Ahmedabad.
- State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that the Covid situation in the state is under control and no patient infected with Omicron's subtype 'BF.7' is under treatment.
- After the cabinet meeting, Patel said that three people were found infected with this sub-variant of the virus, who have been cured in home isolation.
- According to a Gujarat government release, after the cabinet meeting, a separate review meeting of health officials of various districts was also held through video conference and necessary instructions were given to them to deal with any eventuality.
- Two foreign returnees have tested positive for Covid in Bhavnagar and Rajkot and their samples have been sent to Gandhinagar for genome sequencing, officials said.
Maharashtra
- Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said that there will be thermal screening of international passengers.
- There is no case of BF.7 in the state and all district and city agencies are being sensitized about the new sub-variant of the virus, Sawant told the Assembly in Nagpur after a review meeting headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- They have been asked to be vigilant. On the other hand, Fadnavis said that the nodal officer in every district would keep an eye on the situation.
- Fadnavis also said that there is no need to panic, genome sequencing of saplus is being done in the state.
Bihar
- Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the situation if the cases of Covid-19 increase.
- Tejashwi reviewed the Covid situation in the state with health officials, doctors and directors of medical colleges and told them to gear up to deal with the new variant of the coronavirus if it spreads.
- Tejashwi said that the hospitals are fully prepared and the work of investigation and vaccination is going on in full swing.
- The Health Minister said that people should also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Karnataka
- The Karnataka government has decided to conduct mandatory testing of patients suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.
- Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavasraj Bommai on the subject of COVID-19 that the government has also decided to make wearing masks mandatory in closed spaces and air-conditioned rooms.
Tamil Nadu
- In Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to test all passengers arriving at the international airport here for COVID-19 and if found positive, treat them as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).
- The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to panic due to the outbreak of 'Omicron' in China.
- Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu government is fully prepared for the safety of the people.
- Chairing a high-level meeting with ministers and officials at the Secretariat, he stressed the need for continuous monitoring.
- The Chief Minister asked the medical officers to conduct genome sequencing of the samples of infected patients and also to conduct Covid test for those suffering from influenza like illness (ILI) and acute respiratory infection.
Kerala
- The Kerala government has decided to get genome sequencing of more samples done, so that the type of Covid can be known.
- The Health Department of the Government of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram said in a statement that instructions have been issued in this regard.
- The statement said that the hospital has been asked to test the patients admitted due to respiratory illness and high fever, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.
- On the other hand, the Health Minister of Kerala said that the state has stepped up efforts to prevent Covid.
Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday asked the state health department to launch a campaign to administer booster doses to beneficiaries of anti-Covid-19 vaccines to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic.
- In a meeting with health department officials, he said that if new cases emerge, the samples should be sent for genome sequencing. He said that Covid control rooms should be activated in all the districts.
COVID outbreak in China: Beijing may see sharp increase in new cases in next 14 days, say reports
In China, the rate of infection in hospitals is increasing much faster than in the general population. This is the reason why most of the medical staff in China have been infected with COVID. According to reports, serious cases of COVID-19 could increase in Beijing over the next 14 days. Therefore, ensuring that there is no shortage of medical resources is an important factor in increasing the success rate in treating COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak In China: Shortage of ventilators, seriously ill people are being asked to stay at home
The situation has become worse due to Corona in China. There are no beds in the hospital. The situation has become such that even seriously ill people are being asked to stay at home for treatment. There is a shortage of ventilators and medical equipment. Those who are dying are unable to get a place in the crematorium. The situation in China is continuously getting worse. Lack of medical resources has emerged as the biggest challenge due to the ever-increasing cases of Corona. The alarm is that not only is there a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and medicines in China, but there is also a shortage of doctors and medical staff. This shocking revelation has been revealed in Chinese media reports.
Coronavirus in India: Harish Rao, Telangana's Health Minister, on the COVID situation
“There is no need to worry about COVID19, but there is a need to be alert. Everyone is advised to observe personal hygiene and those who have not taken the covid vaccine should take it immediately and take a booster dose.”
Coronavirus in India: Precautionary Doses are taken by over 57,000 people
According to Co-Win's website, 57,264 persons received a precautionary dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday (December 22), amid fears about an increase in infections in some countries.
Coronavirus in India: Christmas without restrictions, Gangasagar Mela in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that her government has no plans to curtail Christmas celebrations or the Gangasagar mela due to the arrival of a new Covid-19 type, which has yet to be discovered in the state.
Coronavirus in India: Masks are now required in enclosed spaces in Karnataka
Karnataka announced on Thursday that face masks will be required in all enclosed locations, even those that are not air-conditioned. Schools, colleges, theatres, and other office spaces must now comply with the mandatory mask rule, according to the new criteria.
Coronavirus In India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, informed the populace on Thursday that the administration was prepared and that there was no need to be alarmed because the national capital has not yet seen a single instance of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7.
Coronavirus in India: The IMA has issued an advisory advising people to use masks in public places
If possible, the IMA also encouraged people to avoid public gatherings such as weddings, political or social gatherings, and overseas travel. It also urged people to see a doctor if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, or loose movements, and to obtain a Covid vaccination, including a preventive dose, as soon as possible.
Coronavirus In India: UP CM Encourages People to Wear Masks in Crowded Areas
The CM emphasised the importance of wearing masks in busy public locations like hospitals, buses, train stations, and marketplaces. The UP government has asked officials to keep an eye on the novel coronavirus variety, conduct genome sequencing on new cases, and increase testing.
Coronavirus in India: BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variation BA.5, and it has the most infectious ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation time, and has a greater capability to cause reinfection or infect even people who have been vaccinated.
Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister to hold meeting
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, will hold a meeting with state health ministers today at 3 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation and planning.
Over 57,000 people take precautionary doses amid as various countries including China witness spike in Covid-19 cases
As per the official website of Co-Win, 57, 264 people took a precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday (December 22) amid concerns due to the rise in cases in some countries. India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022.However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.
PM Modi holds meeting, stresses on ramping up testing and genome sequencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, specially at international airports.He emphasised COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.
Union Health Minister to hold meeting with state ministers at 3 pm today
Covid news: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the focus now is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling. The Union Health Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing of two percent of arriving passengers in each international flight at airports from December 24, to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant of coronavirus in the country.
Read more: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today
No curbs on Christmas, Gangasagar mela as new Covid-19 strain not found in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is not currently planning any restrictions on the Christmas celebrations and the Gangasagar mela in view of the advent of a new Covid-19 variant, maintaining that it has not yet been detected in the state.
Don't panic but be vigilant, Telangana Health Minister tells people as Covid-19 threat looms over India
Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday urged people not to panic in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in other countries but advised them to be vigilant. He asked people to observe personal hygiene, while those who have not taken Covid vaccine should immediately take it, and those who have not taken a booster dose yet should take it.
Following the advice of the Central government in view of the surge in many countries including China, Harish Rao conducted a high-level review meeting on Covid preparedness through zoom.
Karnataka govt starts mandatory COVID tests for ILI, SARI patients, advises people to wear masks indoors
The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to conduct a mandatory COVID test for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the state.Speaking to reporters following a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on COVID management, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "In view of the increase in COVID cases in several countries including China, a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Basvaraj Bommai with the technical advisory committee and senior officials to discuss prevention and mitigation of infection in the state. 2,000-3,000 people are already being tested for COVID-19 every day.
Bihar fully prepared to handle COVID surge: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus. Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.
Chhattisgarh sees two COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now four
Chhattisgarh today eported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,745, a health official said. The toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively, leaving the state with an active caseload of four, he said. Both cases were reported in Raipur district, the official added.
