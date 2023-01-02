LIVE Updates | Coronavirus In India: Are these states in a 'Danger Zone'? Highest number of active COVID cases reported HERE
Corona Virus BF.7 Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge in China, Coronavirus In India LIVE Updates: The recent surge of Covid-19 infections in China has triggered warnings across the world. This comes after the country began dismantling its zero-Covid policy earlier this month, which involved mass testing and strictly targeted lockdowns. The surge in cases of Covid-19 in several parts of the world, especially China, has left India anxious. Experts say that while India has better herd immunity as compared to China, it needs to follow Covid protocols like wearing masks.
- Government of India asked the concerned departments and officials to remain on alert mode.
- Necessary instructions have already been issued to the authorities for proper health arrangements in the hospitals.
- Along with this, new guidelines have also been issued for passengers coming from abroad.
COVID-19 Outbreak, Coronavirus In India LIVE Updates: Vigilance regarding Corona has been increased in the country. In many countries, including China and Japan, the virus has again started wreaking havoc. For the last few days, the cases of corona have increased rapidly in these countries. Keeping this in mind, the Government of India asked the concerned departments and officials to remain on alert mode. Necessary instructions have already been issued to the authorities for proper health arrangements in the hospitals. Along with this, new guidelines have also been issued for passengers coming from abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil, and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.
Coronavirus In India: Are these states in a 'Danger Zone'? Highest number of active COVID cases reported HERE
The outbreak of deaths due to corona continues in some countries. In view of the uproar created by Corona in China, the Government of India has also come in full alert mode. Cases have started increasing again in India as well. At present there are 2670 active cases in the country. Most active cases are in Kerala and Karnataka. More than half of the country's corona cases are coming from Kerala only. It is followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. There are 1,444 cases in Kerala. After that, there have been 326 active cases in Karnataka, 161 in Maharashtra, 88 in Odisha and 86 in Tamil Nadu.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan reports 76,264 new COVID cases
Japan on Monday reported 76,264 new coronavirus cases, down 10,660 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 7,537 new cases, down 1,649 from Sunday. The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, up three from Sunday. The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 208.
Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese visitors must show COVID test to enter, says Japan
As a temporary emergency measure against surging Covid-19 infections in China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will require tests for all visitors from China. The antigen test, conducted on all entrants suspected to have COVID-19, will be mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days. The measure begins this week, just as Japan heads into New Year's holidays marked by parties and travel, when infections are expected to rise.
Coronavirus In India: India records 173 new COVID infections today
India recorded 173 new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to data updated on Monday by the Union health ministry. While active cases have come down to 2,670. In the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,78,822) and the death toll is 5,30,707, of which one death was reported from Kerala and one from Uttarakhand.
Coronavirus In India: Modi govt takes a step further to prevent COVID-19
In its revised guidelines, the Ministry of Health has made it mandatory for passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand to upload RTPCR 72 hours in advance. This arrangement is also mandatory for transiting passengers. It has been said that the investigation will also be done on arrival in the country. Passengers coming to India after traveling to Coronavirus affected countries will be required to upload a negative rt-pcr report 72 hours in advance. Along with this, it will also be necessary to fill out a self-declaration form.
