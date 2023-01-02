LIVE Updates | Coronavirus In India: Are these states in a 'Danger Zone'? Highest number of active COVID cases reported HERE

COVID-19 Outbreak, Coronavirus In India LIVE Updates: Vigilance regarding Corona has been increased in the country. In many countries, including China and Japan, the virus has again started wreaking havoc. For the last few days, the cases of corona have increased rapidly in these countries. Keeping this in mind, the Government of India asked the concerned departments and officials to remain on alert mode. Necessary instructions have already been issued to the authorities for proper health arrangements in the hospitals. Along with this, new guidelines have also been issued for passengers coming from abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil, and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.