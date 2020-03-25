Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, march 25

25 March 2020, 12:31 PM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference announced: "This evening we are issuing a helpline number for the grocery and vegetable store owners so that you get an E-pass. You can show this pass and you can open your shops."

25 March 2020, 12:21 PM The number of coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan reached 36 today with four new cases being reported. Three cases from Bhilwara and one came from Jodhpur. Two medical staff tested positive in Bhilwara.

25 March 2020, 12:11 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs cabinet meet in his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, maintains social distance.

25 March 2020, 10:59 AM 11 Islamic clerics from Indonesia living in Tamil Nadu since March 11, 2020 were taken for coronavirus test on Wednesday.

25 March 2020, 10:49 AM 5 from one family tested positive in Sangli. Total 112 postive cases in Maharashtra.

25 March 2020, 10:20 AM Total 277 passengers (273 pilgrims and 4 non-pilgrims), including 5 children and 1 infant) arrived early morning at Jodhpur Airport.

. Breakdown 149 females and 128 males.

. Arrived in 2x Air INDIA Aircrafts.

. All taken to Army Wellness Facility at Jodhpur Military Station.

All are Coronavirus Negative.



25 March 2020, 10:18 AM Five coronavirus positive patients found in Indore. The total number of cases in Madhya Preadesh climbs to 14.

25 March 2020, 09:40 AM Amid the rising cases of coronavirus patients across the world, ear, nose and throat specialists in the UK on Tuesday (March 24) said that loss of taste and smell could be seen as a new symptom of the deadly virus. According to Independent, the British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK) said the new symptom was found in the “absence of other symptoms” of coronavirus, and people who are showing the symptom could be “hidden carriers” of COVID-19. Read more here

25 March 2020, 08:52 AM Mumbai starts house-to-house testing for coronavirus. BMC releases helpline number for home-based coronavirus screening facility. BMC said in a tweet: "Have pneumonia like symptoms or cough-cold-fever-breathlessness, & want to be tested for Coronavirus? Call BMC @ 022-47085085 (10am to 7pm). Speak with our Doctors to get right advise, from home! We will connect you with approved labs to collect samples from home! #NaToCorona"

25 March 2020, 08:46 AM The Telegram group, called ‘MyGov Corona Newsdesk', aims to provide accurate updates and preventive measures to be taken to safeguard from the virus. Also, new initiatives and important messages from PM Modi are also shared on this group. A few days ago a similar WhatsApp group had been created too, the reason is that social media is used to spread false information so to curb this trend and to disseminate official updates social and messaging apps are being used. Read more here

25 March 2020, 08:42 AM The BCCI will be feeling the heat as cancellation of Indian Premier League looks inevitable after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 coornavirus pandemic in India. Speaking to PTI, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did not have much to say considering the grim scenario. "I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly's helplessness was palpable. BCCI had postponed the IPL to April 15 earlier this month.

25 March 2020, 08:12 AM First coronavirus death reported from Tamil Nadu. #update: Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu #Vijayabaskar — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020 Total recorded cases - 18, Currently active - 16 cases, Recovered - 1, Death - 1

25 March 2020, 07:41 AM As many as 277 Indians who were stranded in Iran have been brought to Jodhpur by two special planes. The screening process of one of the aircraft is complete.

25 March 2020, 07:29 AM After receiving complaints by doctors/paramedical staff/ healthcare personnel of landlords asking them vacate their homes, the government has asked the police and District Magistrates to take strict action against such owners.

25 March 2020, 07:09 AM The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24x7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services due to the nationwide lockdown.

