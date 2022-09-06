CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released today. As per reports, the answer key for the CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions will release on 6 September. Once released, students would be able to download their CUET 2022 answer key from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the latest reports, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer keys on September 6, 2022. Based on this date, the CUET 2022 result is expected to be declared by September 13 or 14, 2022.

CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions was conducted in six phases. Phase 6 of the CUET exam concluded on August 30, 2022. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.