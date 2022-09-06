CUET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Answer key to be released TODAY, Result to be out on 13 September on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check latest updates here
CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions was conducted in six phases, Answer key to be out today, scroll down for more details.
CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released today. As per reports, the answer key for the CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions will release on 6 September. Once released, students would be able to download their CUET 2022 answer key from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the latest reports, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer keys on September 6, 2022. Based on this date, the CUET 2022 result is expected to be declared by September 13 or 14, 2022.
CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions was conducted in six phases. Phase 6 of the CUET exam concluded on August 30, 2022. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.
CUET UG 2022: How to Raise Objections
Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Check CUET Result Date
No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2022 from the website
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Reminder For Students
The record of Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2022. would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result Update
Aspirants must note that the CUET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website.
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to Download CUET UG Answer Key
Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”
Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.
Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Website to download the answer key
cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result: DATE
CUET UG Answer Key 2022: September 06, 2022
CUET UG Result 2022: By September 13, 2022
