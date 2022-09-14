NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check latest updates here

CUET UG 2022 Result is expected to be out today or last by tomorrow, scroll down for the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:18 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Result 2022 date has been informed on September 9, 2022, by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 14 or last by September 15, 2022. Over 12 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. Candidates have until September 10, 2022, to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which have already been made available online.

All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Along with releasing this information, the NTA is anticipated to do the same for the CUET Result 2022 as it did for the NEET and JEE Main results this time around. More details, though, won't be available until much later.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on CUET UG 2022 

14 September 2022
14:17 PM

CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: +5

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks

14:16 PM

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: No Result for THESE STUDENTS

The result of CUET (UG) – 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

 

14:15 PM

CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download

First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.

You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.

Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.

14:13 PM

CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Mode of Examination

CUET (UG) – 2022 was held on conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

14:13 PM

CUET 2022 was held from July 15 to August 30 in six phases

CUET Phase 1: July 15, 16, 18 and 20

CUET Phase 2: August 4, 5 and 6

CUET Phase 3: August 7, 8 and 10

CUET Phase 4: August 17, 18 and 20

CUET Phase 5: August 21, 22 and 23

CUET Phase 6: August 24, 25, 26 and 30

14:11 PM

CUET UG 2022 Results: DATE and TIME

CUET UG 2022 Results will be out on 14 September or last by 15 September

CUET UG 2022Common University Entrance Test-UndergraduateCUET 2022 Answer KeyCUET UG Results 2022cuet answer keycuet results 2022cuet exam date 2022CUET Phase 5cuet samarth ac incuet ug 2022 exam dateCUET UG 2022 Results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!