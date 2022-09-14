CUET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check latest updates here
CUET UG 2022 Result is expected to be out today or last by tomorrow, scroll down for the latest updates.
CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Result 2022 date has been informed on September 9, 2022, by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 14 or last by September 15, 2022. Over 12 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. Candidates have until September 10, 2022, to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which have already been made available online.
All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Along with releasing this information, the NTA is anticipated to do the same for the CUET Result 2022 as it did for the NEET and JEE Main results this time around. More details, though, won't be available until much later.
CUET UG 2022 Marking Scheme
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: +5
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)
If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: No Result for THESE STUDENTS
The result of CUET (UG) – 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.
CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download
First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.
You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.
Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.
CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Mode of Examination
CUET (UG) – 2022 was held on conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET 2022 was held from July 15 to August 30 in six phases
CUET Phase 1: July 15, 16, 18 and 20
CUET Phase 2: August 4, 5 and 6
CUET Phase 3: August 7, 8 and 10
CUET Phase 4: August 17, 18 and 20
CUET Phase 5: August 21, 22 and 23
CUET Phase 6: August 24, 25, 26 and 30
CUET UG 2022 Results: DATE and TIME
CUET UG 2022 Results will be out on 14 September or last by 15 September
