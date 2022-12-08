Cyclone Mandous, Chennai Weather LIVE: Tamil Nadu on alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu Mandous Cyclone Live Updates: The IMD on Thursday (December 8) warned the state of Tamil Nadu of heavy rainfall as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, 2022.

Giving a yellow alert warning IMD predicted that Cyclone Mandous will move west-northwestwards and intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around 10th December.

As per the latest update Cyclone, Mandous is over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and it is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south AP coast by Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 kmph around midnight of December 9, 2022.