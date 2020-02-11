Delhi election result 2020 live: New Delhi, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash; AAP, BJP, Congress

11 February 2020, 07:40 AM
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting for assembly elections #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/nQLa0N7aO3
— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
11 February 2020, 07:30 AM
Congress leader Haroon Yusuf, who contested from Ballimaran, says, "We have seen how exit polls have gone wrong one after another. When the full voting percentage was not out, how could exit polls be trusted?"
11 February 2020, 07:29 AM
AAP leader Gopal Rai says Exit Poll results are one-sides. "Our internal survey shows that we are going to win more than 67 seats. Delhi has decided to go against poltics of hate and vote for the real patriots," says Rai.
11 February 2020, 07:28 AM
We are sure that the people of Delhi will side with us. I stand by my figure of over 48 seats for the BJP, says Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
11 February 2020, 07:28 AM
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari speaks to reporters before the vote counting, says "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats."
11 February 2020, 07:27 AM
Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today, says Delhi Traffic Police.
11 February 2020, 07:09 AM
Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am.