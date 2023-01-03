LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Police to take victim's friend's statement today

Delhi Accident Live Updates: Delhi police is intensively investigating the horrific Kanjhawala accident case that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres after she had an accident with a car.

Till now, the police has confirmed that the deceased was not alone when she met an accident as a CCTV footage shows that she and her friend left the venue together on a scooty.

Delhi police has also detained some boys who were seen talking to the girls at the hotel where they had booked a separate room and hotel staff has confirmed that they have seen them talking with girls.

