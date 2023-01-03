topStoriesenglish
KANJHAWALA ACCIDENT CASE

LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Police to take victim's friend's statement today

Delhi Accident Live Updates:  Delhi police has detained some boys who were seen talking to victim and her friend at the hotel.

Delhi Accident Live Updates: Delhi police is intensively investigating the horrific Kanjhawala accident case that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres after she had an accident with a car.

Till now, the police has confirmed that the deceased was not alone when she met an accident as a CCTV footage shows that she and her friend left the venue together on a scooty. 

Delhi police has also detained some boys who were seen talking to the girls at the hotel where they had booked a separate room and hotel staff has confirmed that they have seen them talking with girls.

03 January 2023
14:00 PM

Delhi accident case Live Updates: Delhi Police Commissioner reaches Home Ministry 

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reached Home Ministry to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla after the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident.

13:50 PM

Delhi Kanjhawala Case live updates: No injuries to victim's friend

Addressing a press conference Sagar Preet Hooda, special CP said, "The victim’s friend didn’t sustain any injury. She is the eyewitness and is co-operating with the police." Her friend's statement is being recorded by Delhi police.

13:43 PM

Kanjhawala Accident Case Live updates: AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused

A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.

13:29 PM

Kanjhawala Girl Accident Live updates: Delhi Police to record statement of girl who was sitting with victim

After CCTV footage confirmed that the victim left the hotel with her friend, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and the deceased's friend's statement, will be recorded. "She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.

13:19 PM

Delhi Accident Live Updates: CCTV footage of  Victim leaving hotel with friend on scooty surfaces 

13:10 PM

Kanjhawala Death Case Live Updates: Victim and her friend had a fight before they left hotel

Taking to ANI, the hotel manager told that the victim and her friend had an argument before they left the venue. He said, when he asked them not to quarrel then they left the hotel and started fighting downstairs after which they both left the venue on a scooty. Read Details Here

 

13:02 PM

Delhi Accident Live Updates: Victim was not alone at the time of accident

When Delhi police traced the route of the victim, it was found that another girl was with her at the time of the accident and she fled the spot after the victim's leg stuck in the car and she was dragged with it....read full story

