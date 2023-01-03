LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case: Police to take victim's friend's statement today
Delhi Accident Live Updates: Delhi police has detained some boys who were seen talking to victim and her friend at the hotel.
Trending Photos
Delhi Accident Live Updates: Delhi police is intensively investigating the horrific Kanjhawala accident case that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres after she had an accident with a car.
Till now, the police has confirmed that the deceased was not alone when she met an accident as a CCTV footage shows that she and her friend left the venue together on a scooty.
Delhi police has also detained some boys who were seen talking to the girls at the hotel where they had booked a separate room and hotel staff has confirmed that they have seen them talking with girls.
ALSO READ: Kanjhawala case victim was with a friend when car hit them, says Delhi Police - Watch CCTV footage
Stay tuned to Zee News for Live Updates on Kanjhawala Death Case
Delhi accident case Live Updates: Delhi Police Commissioner reaches Home Ministry
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reached Home Ministry to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla after the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident.
#WATCH | A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reaches Home Ministry to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. pic.twitter.com/4yopzGDRIs
— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023
Delhi Kanjhawala Case live updates: No injuries to victim's friend
Addressing a press conference Sagar Preet Hooda, special CP said, "The victim’s friend didn’t sustain any injury. She is the eyewitness and is co-operating with the police." Her friend's statement is being recorded by Delhi police.
Kanjhawala Accident Case Live updates: AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused
A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.
दिल्ली की बेटी के साथ दरिंदगी करने वाले आरोपियों को बचाने की कोशिश करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को बर्खास्त करने के लिए AAP MLAs ने Police Commissioner को लिखा पत्र।#ShameOnLGSaxena #Kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/tZUcFUDBsy
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 3, 2023
Kanjhawala Girl Accident Live updates: Delhi Police to record statement of girl who was sitting with victim
After CCTV footage confirmed that the victim left the hotel with her friend, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference said that the police now have an eyewitness to the incident and the deceased's friend's statement, will be recorded. "She is cooperating with the police. Her statement is being recorded under section 164. The investigation is still on. It is still at a primary stage," said the Special CP.
Delhi Accident Live Updates: CCTV footage of Victim leaving hotel with friend on scooty surfaces
#KanjhawalaCase | When tracing the deceased's route, #DelhiPolice found that another girl was with the victim at the time of the accident pic.twitter.com/ixsy7RvUBz
— Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) January 3, 2023
Kanjhawala Death Case Live Updates: Victim and her friend had a fight before they left hotel
Taking to ANI, the hotel manager told that the victim and her friend had an argument before they left the venue. He said, when he asked them not to quarrel then they left the hotel and started fighting downstairs after which they both left the venue on a scooty. Read Details Here
Delhi Accident Live Updates: Victim was not alone at the time of accident
When Delhi police traced the route of the victim, it was found that another girl was with her at the time of the accident and she fled the spot after the victim's leg stuck in the car and she was dragged with it....read full story
More Stories