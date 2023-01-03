Kanjhawala case victim and her friend had a fight at hotel before leaving on scooty

New Delhi: The Kanjhawala death case has taken a new turn as Delhi police detained some boys who were seen with the victim and her friend at the hotel where the deceased had gone for work. The police has taken the boys for questioning to further investigate the tragic death of the 20-year-old woman who was dragged for a few kilometres after she met an accident with a car in the early hours of January 1, 2023.

As per the ANI report, the police arrested the boys for questioning as they had booked a separate room in the same hotel as that of the girls, and hotel staff had seen them talking with the girls.

Talking to the ANI, the hotel manager told that the victim and her friend has an argument before they left the venue. He said when he asked them not to quarrel then they left the hotel and started fighting downstairs after which they both left the venue on a scooty.

The CCTV video of the victim and her friend leaving the venue has also been confirmed by the police. In the video the victim and her female friend are seen leaving the venue at around 1.45 am on January 1, 2023 on a scooty and the friend is seen driving the scooty.