SEVERE air pollution: Air quality dips in Delhi-NCR - check survival tips for asthma patients

Air pollution: Thick smog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Thursday as the air quality dipped to a severe level. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

While the poor air is causing illness and discomfort for residents across NCR, the situation is worse for people already suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Dr Sandeep Garg, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, said, "Winters are worse for asthmatics as it worsens breathing problems. There are winter-specific farm fires which are especially felt in areas in and surrounding Delhi. Rampant use of firecrackers during Diwali increases the chances of asthma, several lung disorders, several coronary ailments, and cardiac issues - all associated with breathing in toxic, polluted air. Usually, during this period, air pollutant takes a deep plunge. So it's important to take care of oneself," Dr Garg said.

People with asthma and other respiratory illnesses should ensure the following steps, Dr Garg suggested:

1) Avoid early morning walks as pollution levels are at an alarming level during that time.

2) Try to avoid going out as much as possible, especially if your symptoms exacerbate. If that's not possible, they should wear an N95 mask without fail.

3) Regularly visit your doctor to monitor your asthma and avoid exacerbation.

4) Continue to use your regular inhaler and medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

5) Eat a lot of green veggies, and fruits and increase the intake of antioxidants to negate the effect of pollution.

6) Drinks lots of water and keep yourself hydrated.

7) Don't self-medicate. If there's an exacerbation, visit the doctor.



