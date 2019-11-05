Delhi Police-lawyers clash live: Bar Council chief tells protesting lawyers to resume work, slams attack on police officer

5 November 2019, 13:45 PM
Former DGP, J&K expresses dismay and continued attack on policemen, who spend their lives protecting others.
5 November 2019, 13:41 PM
The Indian Police Service (IPS) tweets in support of its Delhi colleagues, saying police officers across the country supported their action.
5 November 2019, 13:40 PM
Bar Council of India asks all District Bar Association of Delhi to submit a list carrying names of lawyers involved in violence against Delhi police personnel.
5 November 2019, 13:35 PM
BCI writes to all District Bar Associations of Delhi asking the lawyers to end the strike and return to work immediately, adding that any lawyers found involved in any kind of violence will not find any support from the legal body.
5 November 2019, 13:32 PM
Bar Council of India condemns lawyers' attack on police officer outside Saket court, says 'hooliganism has no place in the bar'.
5 November 2019, 13:25 PM
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala hits out at government on the protest by Delhi police personnel. "A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in National Capital of Delhi’. Is this BJP’s New India’?" tweets Surjewala
5 November 2019, 13:20 PM
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called a meeting with Delhi Police officials on current situations.
5 November 2019, 12:54 PM
'We want justice' and 'Police Commissioner Kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi Jaisa Ho' chants as Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addresses police personnel while appealing to maintain silence and law and order.
5 November 2019, 12:53 PM
Protesting Delhi police personnel raise slogans as Delhi Police Commissioner addressed the cops on Tis Hazari clash.
5 November 2019, 12:52 PM
We have crossed several hurdles. Judicial inquiry will be looking into the matter. And the incident must be tackled in right manner: Delhi Police Commissioner
5 November 2019, 12:52 PM
We will carry out our duty as Delhi Police. It is a testing time for Delhi Police and we must maintain law and order. I appeal all of you to maintain law and order. A lot of police personnel are on the duty and hence, I appeal to everyone to return back to their work: Delhi Police Commissioner
5 November 2019, 12:49 PM
The incident that took place at Saket court yesterday was a stray incident. We shouldn't generalise them: Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik
5 November 2019, 12:47 PM
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik: Delhi police is a disciplined force and we need to ensure law and order. There is a lot of expectation from us.
5 November 2019, 12:47 PM
"I am confident we will resolve the issue," Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik tells protesting cops.
5 November 2019, 12:46 PM
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appeals for peace from protesting police personnel, asks them to end protest and return to duty. "This is an important test for our force. We should behav elike enforcers and protectors of law."
5 November 2019, 12:45 PM
Delhi Police hands over the report on Tis Hazari court clash to Home Ministry.
5 November 2019, 12:42 PM
Special CP Crime, Delhi, Satish Golcha addresses protesting policemen, says, "Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik will address you here".
5 November 2019, 12:41 PM
Cabinet Minister Kiren Rijiju extends support to the protesting policemen, saying that being a cop is a 'thankless job' that often goes underappreciated.
"Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don’t do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don’t. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves," he said.
In a separate tweet, Rijiju urged everyone to not take law into their hands but "let law take it's own course!"
5 November 2019, 12:40 PM
Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel and their family members today gheraoed the Police Headquarters to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers.