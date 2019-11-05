Delhi Police-lawyers clash live: Bar Council chief tells protesting lawyers to resume work, slams attack on police officer

New Delhi: Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday gheraoed the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO here to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers. Demanding to meet the Delhi Police Commissioner and that action be taken against the lawyers who raised hands on policemen on duty during a clash at Tis Hazari court on November 2.

The protesting policemen are seen wearing black bands on their sleeves as a sign of protest as they carry banners which read, 'Save Police' and 'We Are Humans Too' among other messages.

Here are the latest updates: