Live: Situation normal in riot-hit northeast Delhi; 630 arrested, says Delhi Police

While Delhi is slowly limping back to normalcy, the families of those who lost their lives after clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA protesters in the northeast Delhi, killing several people and leaving hundreds of others injured, are facing police apathy, lack of coordination and delay in getting the bodies of their loved ones outside the mortuary of the government hospitals.

The violence that unfolded in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured while also unleashing large scale mob-led destruction of properties.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for the latest updates on violence that took place in northeast Delhi in the last few days.