LIVE Updates | Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Death: National Mourning Declared, All Govt Programs Cancelled

Dr Manmohan Singh Death Live: Manmohan Singh, India’s quiet reformer and the architect of its economic transformation has passed away at 92. Manmohan Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home today after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS said in a press release.

Leaders across the spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed Singh as a towering personality who reshaped India’s future. From navigating the 1991 crisis to global reforms, his legacy endures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and termed him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. Hailing the Congress veteran for his contributions to the country, PM Modi said that he has left a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours, news agency ANI reported, citing government sources.