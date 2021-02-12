हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude live updates: Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 12, 2021 - 23:52
Comments |

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the live updates:

12 February 2021, 23:52 PM

No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

12 February 2021, 23:45 PM

The massive jolts were also felt in four nations across the world--India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

12 February 2021, 23:44 PM

The tremors were across eight states in India--Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc.

12 February 2021, 23:43 PM

The strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

12 February 2021, 23:42 PM

So far there have been no reports of injuries to people or damage to properties.

12 February 2021, 23:41 PM

 Another quake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

12 February 2021, 23:40 PM

According to news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10.34 pm today."

Must Watch

PT16M52S

DNA: Analysis of the first no-confidence motion against Jawaharlal Nehru