Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude live updates: Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir

12 February 2021, 23:52 PM
No reports of any damage so far in Amritsar or other parts of Punjab following the earthquake. Top officials of Punjab Police and local administration are keeping a close watch on the situation: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
12 February 2021, 23:45 PM
The massive jolts were also felt in four nations across the world--India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
12 February 2021, 23:44 PM
The tremors were across eight states in India--Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, etc.
12 February 2021, 23:43 PM
The strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir.
12 February 2021, 23:42 PM
So far there have been no reports of injuries to people or damage to properties.
12 February 2021, 23:41 PM
Another quake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
12 February 2021, 23:40 PM
According to news agency ANI, "An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10.34 pm today."