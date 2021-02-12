Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude live updates: Massive tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and NCR, along with Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. In Delhi, the magnitude was 4.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Rajasthan's Alwar.

In Afghanistan, the magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was Faizabad. In Tajikistan, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. As per the National Center for Seismology, the tremors took place at 10.34 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 35 km SSW of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

