Earthquake

Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Tajikistan; all you need to know

A strong earthquake jolted Tajikistan at around 10:30 pm on Friday (February 12, 2021). The Central Asian country was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 and as per latest reports, the quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles).

Representational Image

Dushanbe: A strong earthquake jolted Tajikistan at around 10:30 pm on Friday (February 12, 2021). The Central Asian country was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 and as per latest reports, the quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles).

This is to be noted that Tajikistan lies in an active seismic belt where strong earthquakes are common.

According to a report, Tajikistan, a landlocked country, has an estimated population of over 9,314 million. The country is bordered by Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China. 

The most followed religion in Tajikistan is reportedly Islam and the country has over 98 per cent Muslims. 

The country is ethnically diverse and has several ethnic groups including the Tajiks, Pamiris, Uzbeks, Pamiris, Kyrgyz, Russians, Turkmens and Tatars.

