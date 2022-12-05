Bypolls Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to vote in large number
Bypolls Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath took on twitter to appeal to people to vote in large numbers and wrote "vote for security, development, law and order."
Bypolls 2022: Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six other assembly seats of five states are under bypolls today, December 5, 2022. Byelections are underways In UP's assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Kurhani in Bihar, Padampur in Odisha, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.
UP's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is witnessing bypolls following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Late SP supremo's daughter-in-law and SP leader Dimple Yadav is contesting bypolls to retain the seat for the Samajwadi party.
Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypolls
SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav cast his vote at Saifai for Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypolls.
Saifai, Etawah (UP) | SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav cast his vote for the #MainpuriByElection today.
He says, "Dimple Yadav (party's candidate for the by-election) will win with three times more votes than what Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) used to get." pic.twitter.com/5fADldj4uv
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Rajasthan Bypolls: Voting begins at Sardarshahar in Rajasthan's Churu
Voting in the assembly by-election at Sardarshahar in Rajasthan's Churu district started at 8 am on Monday.
A total of 2,89,843 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll in the assembly constituency, necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness.
Gujarat polls 2022: Some of important constituencies in second phase include Ghatlodia, Viramgam
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase of Gujarat elections include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of CM Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from the Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
BJP rebel Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an independent candidate from the Vaghodia seat in the Vadodara district.
Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur bypolls: Congress candidates casts vote
Congress candidate for Bhanupratappur constituency, Savitri Mandavi casts her vote for by-poll to the assembly seat and said people our voting for the grand old party as it has "set standards of development."
Chhattisgarh | Congress candidate for Bhanupratappur constituency, Savitri Mandavi casts her vote for by-poll to the assembly seat
She says, "Atmosphere is in favour of Congress because our Govt has set standards of development. Looking at those works, people are voting for us" pic.twitter.com/LbofcidgSk
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls
Samajwadi Party founder Late Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts his vote in Etawah's Saifai.
Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-polls | Samajwadi Party patron Late Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai, Etawah
SP is going to win by a huge margin. There is no competition with any other political party: Abhay Ram Yadav pic.twitter.com/7DQwZAXBwh
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Mainpuri bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple to cast votes in Safai
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav will cast their votes in UP's Safai for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.
Voting for bypolls for Mainpuri LS seat and 6 assembly seats underway
Polling for the Mainpuri LS seat and 6 assembly seats in 5 states began at 7am today and will continue till 6 pm and the results will be declared on December 8.
UP Bypolls 2022
मैनपुरी लोकसभा, रामपुर व खतौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदाता भाइयो-बहनो!
सुरक्षा, विकास व सुशासन के लिए आज मतदान अवश्य करें।
हर वोट अमूल्य है।
पहले मतदान-फिर जलपान!
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 5, 2022
