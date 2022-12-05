Bypolls Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges people to vote in large number

Bypolls 2022: Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six other assembly seats of five states are under bypolls today, December 5, 2022. Byelections are underways In UP's assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Kurhani in Bihar, Padampur in Odisha, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

UP's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is witnessing bypolls following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Late SP supremo's daughter-in-law and SP leader Dimple Yadav is contesting bypolls to retain the seat for the Samajwadi party.

