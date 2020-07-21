HBSE 12th results 2020 live news updates: Check bseh.org.in for Haryana Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Science Class results

21 July 2020, 14:52 PM
Around 2.15 lakh candidates had appeared in the Haryana Board Class 12 exams in 2019 and 74.48% of students had passed.
Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:
1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in
2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”
3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen
4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login
5. You can see your result on the display screen
6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use
Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some papers were cancelled due to Covid-19.
A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% of students had passed the exam.
This year, the Haryana Board has prepared the results based on average marks of already conducted exams.
After the HBSE 12th results are officially declared, students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com.
According to Haryana board officials, the results are expected to be out anytime between 2 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday.