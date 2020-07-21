हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HBSE 12th results 2020 live news updates: Check bseh.org.in for Haryana Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Science Class results

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 14:52
Comments |

NEW DELHI: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). Once officially declared, the results will be available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in. 

A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.

Tap to zeenews.india.com for live updates on HBSE Class 12th results 2020 -

21 July 2020, 14:52 PM

Around 2.15 lakh candidates had appeared in the Haryana Board Class 12 exams in 2019 and 74.48% of students had passed.

21 July 2020, 14:51 PM

Here's how to check HBSE Class 12th results 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website-bseh.org.in

2. Click on the link on the homepage “Class 12 exam results”

3. Students can see a new page appearing on the screen

4. Now, you should key in your credentials and login

5. You can see your result on the display screen

6. Students are advised to download their results and take its print out for future use

21 July 2020, 14:51 PM

Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some papers were cancelled due to Covid-19.

21 July 2020, 14:51 PM

A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% of students had passed the exam.

21 July 2020, 14:50 PM

This year, the Haryana Board has prepared the results based on average marks of already conducted exams.

21 July 2020, 14:49 PM

After the HBSE 12th results are officially declared, students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com. 

21 July 2020, 14:48 PM

According to Haryana board officials, the results are expected to be out anytime between 2 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday.

