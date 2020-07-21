HBSE 12th results 2020 live news updates: Check bseh.org.in for Haryana Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Science Class results

NEW DELHI: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce BSEH Haryana Board class 12th results 2020 on Tuesday (July 21). Once officially declared, the results will be available on BSEH's official website- bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had earlier announced that BSEH has already completed its preparations to announce BSEH class 12 results on July 21. The BSEH class 12 results 2020 will be declared on the basis of average marks of already appeared exams. A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.

