Live Updates | HMPV Virus Cases in India: 2 Cases Reported In Karnataka, 1 In Gujarat
HMPV Virus Cases in India Live Updates: 2 Cases Reported In Karnataka Confirmed By Health Ministry, 1 More Case Reported in Gujarat
Trending Photos
HMPV Virus Cases in India Live Updates: An 8-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. The health department stated that they had not tested the sample in their lab. The report of the case came from a private hospital, and there seems to be no reason to doubt the findings of this report.
The first case of HMPV has been reported in Gujarat. The first case was detected in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where a 2-month-old baby was found to be infected with HMPV.
The Karnataka Health Department has not given any confirmation, but Department sources informed Zee news that they will send samples to Pune for finding out which varient of virus. Also the 8 month old child has no travel history to China. It is worth mentioning that HMPV is typically detected in children. Among all flu samples, 0.7% are found to be HMPV. The exact strain of this virus has not yet been identified.
The HMPV virus detected in India is different. However, there is no clarity on whether the virus reported in China and the strain found here are related, we need to wait for confirmation before commenting a health source said.
Stay Tuned For More Updates...
The first case of HMPV has been reported in Gujarat. The first case was detected in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where a 2-month-old baby was found to be infected with HMPV. The baby exhibited symptoms of cold and fever associated with the HMPV virus. The child has shown improvement and is now recovering with treatment at the private hospital. The HMPV report from the private laboratory came back positive. The baby is from a family near Modasa. The child was brought to Ahmedabad when their condition worsened.
HMPV Now In Gujarat, After Bengaluru!
Health Minister Rishikesh Patel had stated that there is no HMPV virus in Gujarat, but just after that, the first case has been reported in the state. The HMPV virus has now entered Gujarat, with the first case being recorded here. This brings the total number of cases in the country to three. Two cases were reported today in Bengaluru, and the third case has been detected in Gujarat.
#BreakingNews | गुजरात में HMP वायरस का नया केस मिला, 2 महीने का बच्चा HMP वायरस से संक्रमित #HMPV #HMPvirus #HMPVoutbreak #Gujarat @_poojaLive pic.twitter.com/eIVRWs5nk2
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 6, 2025
A new case of the HMPV has been reported in Gujarat, with a 2-month-old baby being infected by the HMPV.
Stock Market Down Following HMPV Outbreak
Stock market witnessed a massive plunge amid concerns over the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India with both equity indices falling 1 percent. All sectoral indices were trading in the red in the afternoon trade. Nifty PSU Bank was trading in the red with a decline of more than 3 per cent. Auto, metal, reality and media sectors were down by more than 2 per cent.
Check Don'ts
1. Reuse of tissue paper and handkerchief.
2. Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen etc.
3. Frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth.
4. Spitting in public places.
5. Self-medication without consulting the physician.
Dos:
1. Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.
2. Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer.
3. Avoid crowded places.
4. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing.
5. Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission.
6. Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick.
7. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food.
The Government of Karnataka, Department of Health and Family Services issued a press release following the reports of the HMPV virus in Bengaluru, outlining essential dos and don'ts to prevent the spread of infection. Take a look at Dos and Don'ts:
Symptoms of HMPV:
Symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and sore throat. These typically appear three to six days after exposure to the virus. In severe cases, HMPV infection may require hospitalization.
When Was HMPV first case identified?
HMPV, initially identified in 2001, is a respiratory infection that leads to flu-like symptoms. While it can affect individuals of all ages, young children (under 5 years), older adults, and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has been providing regular updates on the situation in China to inform public health measures. Meanwhile, Following the recent reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on advised the elderly and pregnant women to wear masks, adding there is no need to panic as of now.
HMPV in India Live:Who is at a higher risk?
Young children, elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to developing severe illness from HMPV.
Earlier, an eight-month-old male infant with a similar history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same hospital. He is currently recovering, the ministry stated.
A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru and has since been discharged, according to the ministry.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.