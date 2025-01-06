Live Updates | HMPV Virus Cases in India: 2 Cases Reported In Karnataka, 1 In Gujarat

HMPV Virus Cases in India Live Updates: An 8-month-old baby in a hospital in Bengaluru has been diagnosed with the HMPV virus. The health department stated that they had not tested the sample in their lab. The report of the case came from a private hospital, and there seems to be no reason to doubt the findings of this report.

The first case of HMPV has been reported in Gujarat. The first case was detected in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where a 2-month-old baby was found to be infected with HMPV.

The Karnataka Health Department has not given any confirmation, but Department sources informed Zee news that they will send samples to Pune for finding out which varient of virus. Also the 8 month old child has no travel history to China. It is worth mentioning that HMPV is typically detected in children. Among all flu samples, 0.7% are found to be HMPV. The exact strain of this virus has not yet been identified.

The HMPV virus detected in India is different. However, there is no clarity on whether the virus reported in China and the strain found here are related, we need to wait for confirmation before commenting a health source said.