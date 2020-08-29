LIVE: Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across India on August 27, says MoCA

29 August 2020, 09:49 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus case in India stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated & 62,550 deaths as per the Ministry of Health. A spike of 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours.
29 August 2020, 09:29 AM
Mumbai rain update: South Mumbai area receives 108 mm rain during last 24 hours while the suburbs have recorded 85.4 mm of rain. The Meteorological Department estimates that Mumbai may receive heavy rains during the next 24 hours.
29 August 2020, 08:36 AM
Three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Saturday (August 29) in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF Zadoora area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports stated that a soldier was also injured in the encounter and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. (Read here)
29 August 2020, 08:35 AM
Chadwick Boseman, star of 'Black Panther', dies of colon cancer in US aged 43. (Read here)
29 August 2020, 08:34 AM
Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Friday. In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on the same day.