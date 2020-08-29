LIVE: Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across India on August 27, says MoCA

Three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Saturday (August 29) in a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF Zadoora area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports stated that a soldier was also injured in the encounter and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In other news, the death toll due to heavy rainfall in Odisha surged to 12 with 5 more people killed due to a house collapse on Friday (August 29). Over 3.83 lakh people in 552 villages are marooned, while 2,757 houses have been damaged due to rain.

Meanwhile, false propaganda is being created in the name of students regarding NEET-JEE exams even after the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct NEET on September 13 and JEE Mains for under-graduate Engineering Colleges and Institutes from September 1 to 6. The propaganda aims to cancel the exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

