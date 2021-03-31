LIVE: India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count soars to 5.52 lakh

31 March 2021, 11:06 AM
Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said, "from today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for COVID patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi."
India registered 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released on Wednesday (March 31, 2021) morning. The sudden unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections has now taken the country's active count to 5.52 lakh.
India reports 53,480 new #COVID19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,21,49,335
Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301
Active cases: 5,52,566
Death toll: 1,62,468
Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353 pic.twitter.com/XfWELl3Gel
