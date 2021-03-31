हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: India reports 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count soars to 5.52 lakh

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country have put authorities in a difficult position. The rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra has been the biggest worry for the government and concerned authorities. Amid the discussions over revised stricter guidelines in the worst-hit cities, the Aurangabad authorities in Maharashtra have cancelled the lockdown which was going to be imposed from March 31 till April 9.

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - 12:02
Additionally, night curfew has been imposed in the four metro cities of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot - will continue till April 15 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases there.

In other developments, BJP Chief JP Nadda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Dilip Ghosh will address public rallies in the poll-bound state ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. 

The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result in attracting a late fee as well.

Additionally, night curfew has been imposed in the four metro cities of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot - will continue till April 15 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases there.

In other developments, BJP Chief JP Nadda, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Dilip Ghosh will address public rallies in the poll-bound state ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. 

The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result in attracting a late fee as well.

31 March 2021, 11:06 AM

Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said, "from today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for COVID patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi."

31 March 2021, 11:04 AM

India registered 53,480 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released on Wednesday (March 31, 2021) morning. The sudden unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections has now taken the country's active count to 5.52 lakh.

