Haryana Board HBSE exam 2021 Live: BSEH Class 10 result declared, check result at bseh.org.in

11 June 2021, 16:00 PM
Haryana HBSE class 10 exam: Board to activate direct link soon after which matric students will be able to check their exams.
11 June 2021, 15:59 PM
Haryana HBSE class 10 exam 2021: This year the BSEH board has recorded a 100 percent pass percentage. All rural and urban school students have passed the Class 10 board exams.
11 June 2021, 15:49 PM
Haryana class 10 exam: HBSE 12th result 2020 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced on July 22.
11 June 2021, 15:44 PM
Haryana Board HBSE 10th result 2021:
Haryana board has declared the BSEH Class 10th results.
11 June 2021, 15:31 PM
Haryana BSEH board exams result: Link active at bseh.org.in. Nearly 4 lakh matric students are awaiting the declaration of result of class 10 exam. Exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19.
11 June 2021, 15:29 PM
Haryana BSEH board exams result: Officials claim that it will be released soon. Students will have to wait longer to check their results. As of yet, it has not been postponed officially.
11 June 2021, 15:28 PM
The Haryana BSEH board exams result declaration has been delayed. According to reports, the result was to be declared at around 2:00-2:30 pm, it has not been declared yet.
11 June 2021, 15:25 PM
Haryana BSEH board exam 2021: Result was to be announced on Friday (June 11) for regular students. Students are facing glitches in the opening official website.
11 June 2021, 15:24 PM
Haryana Education Minister has said that result for class 10 for regular and open mode students will be declared with June 11 to 15 at the offcial website of the board, bseh.org.in.
11 June 2021, 15:14 PM
The official time to declare the result was 2:30 pm, however, the result has not been declared yet.
11 June 2021, 15:14 PM
Last year, 3,37,691 students registered for the exam of which 2,18,120 students cleared the exam while 32,501 had to appear for compartment exams. This year, the compartment exams too are unlikely to take place like the annual exam. It is speculated that the board might pass all students.
11 June 2021, 15:13 PM
If students are facing issues while checking their results, they can refer to alternative websites. The official website is bseh.org.
11 June 2021, 15:11 PM
The press conference will begin soon, the results will be declared online. Only after the press conference or address by the ministers in online mode the result will be visible. Currently, the link on the website says "Result soon".