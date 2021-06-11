Haryana Board HBSE exam 2021 Live: BSEH Class 10 result declared, check result at bseh.org.in

New Delhi: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Friday (June 11) declared the Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2021 or HBSE 10th Result 2021. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check the result on the board’s official site - bseh.org.in.

As per reports, over 3 lakh students were waiting for the class 10 HBSE Haryana board exam result announcement. It may be noted that the Class 10th examination could not be held this year in view of COVID-19 and the BSEH 10th result 2021 has been prepared based on students’ performance in internal exams or assignment work.

