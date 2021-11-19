LIVE: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 400 cr UP Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi today

19 November 2021, 08:15 AM Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM: PMO Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM: PMO pic.twitter.com/95Qdf1D22Y — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

19 November 2021, 08:12 AM The 56th Director Generals of Police (DGP) conference, the first to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh and the first to be held at the police headquarters in any city, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

19 November 2021, 07:37 AM Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 332 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 332 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

19 November 2021, 07:36 AM Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra`s personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, and two other party leaders, Shiv Pandey and Yogesh Kumar Dixit, have been booked for alleged assault and snooping on a house at 7 Mall Avenue in state capital Lucknow. The FIR was lodged at Hussainganj police station on a complaint by a driver with the estate department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday evening.

19 November 2021, 07:35 AM The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hrs IST (3-4 AM ) of today, the 19th November 2021," the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle.

19 November 2021, 07:35 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the districts of Uttar Pradesh and to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore on Friday (November 19, 2021). According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress at around 2:45 pm. These development projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers in the region.

19 November 2021, 07:34 AM For the Jhansi Node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, the state government has made nearly 1,034 hectares of land available. Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), is setting up a plant for the propulsion system for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in the Jhansi Node. It will be spread over 183 acres of land in Jhansi. The facility will involve an investment of Rs 400 crore. "The project is expected to provide direct employment to 150 people and indirect employment to nearly 500 people," mentions a Defence Ministry statement.