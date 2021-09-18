LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

18 September 2021, 10:06 AM
Odisha: Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri district reopens for devotees on Saturdays from today. The temple was earlier open for 5 days every week.
(Video Source: Shree Jagannath Temple)
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the #COVID19 testing arrangements at Srinagar airport.
India: "A total of 55,07,80,273 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 17th September 2021. Of this, 14,48,833 samples were tested yesterday," said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
New Delhi: To offer an enhanced travel experience with taste, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offered a new food plaza for the passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday.
This plaza was first inaugurated by a woman passenger and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid a visit to the railway station. He also inaugurated the Food Plaza set up by IRCTC on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station. The Minister also inspected the food stalls and kiosks on the platforms and advised them to install digital methods for payment of services. (ANI)
Ladakh: "All schools, incl residential hostels in Leh dist shall remain closed for in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days - from 18th Sept to 2nd Oct, thereafter, the situation will be reviewed again. However, online classes shall be encouraged with COVID SOPs," said Admn of Ladakh.