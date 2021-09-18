LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Saturday (September 18, 2021) with the secretaries of various ministries and departments. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a toll on lives and the economy.

Additionally, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today to take part in various organisational programmes.

In other developments, the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will begin form today after its prolonged suspension due to COVID-19. The Uttarakhand government issued a detailed SOP a day after Nainital High Court lifted the ban and allowed only fully COVID vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is also going to sail its first cruise near the serene waters of South and Western India today.