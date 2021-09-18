हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting with ministry secretaries today

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a toll on lives and the economy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021 - 10:06
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Saturday (September 18, 2021) with the secretaries of various ministries and departments. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a toll on lives and the economy.

Additionally, Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today to take part in various organisational programmes. 

In other developments, the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will begin form today after its prolonged suspension due to COVID-19. The Uttarakhand government issued a detailed SOP a day after Nainital High Court lifted the ban and allowed only fully COVID vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is also going to sail its first cruise near the serene waters of South and Western India today. 

18 September 2021, 10:06 AM

Odisha: Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri district reopens for devotees on Saturdays from today. The temple was earlier open for 5 days every week.

18 September 2021, 10:05 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inspected the #COVID19 testing arrangements at Srinagar airport.

18 September 2021, 10:05 AM

India: "A total of 55,07,80,273 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 17th September 2021. Of this, 14,48,833 samples were tested yesterday," said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

18 September 2021, 10:03 AM

New Delhi: To offer an enhanced travel experience with taste, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offered a new food plaza for the passengers at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday.

This plaza was first inaugurated by a woman passenger and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid a visit to the railway station. He also inaugurated the Food Plaza set up by IRCTC on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station. The Minister also inspected the food stalls and kiosks on the platforms and advised them to install digital methods for payment of services. (ANI)

18 September 2021, 10:02 AM

Ladakh: "All schools, incl residential hostels in Leh dist shall remain closed for in-person classes with immediate effect for 15 days - from 18th Sept to 2nd Oct, thereafter, the situation will be reviewed again. However, online classes shall be encouraged with COVID SOPs," said Admn of Ladakh. 

Maharashtra: Mumbai ATS detains a suspected terrorist