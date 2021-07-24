LIVE: TN Health Department increases border check posts as Kerala COVID cases rise

New Delhi: Incessant rains have thrown normal life out of gear in Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least 129 people.

Several reports of deaths in rain-related incidents, including multiple landslides, have been reported in Maharashtra over the last two days, while over 84,452 people under the Pune division were shifted to safer places on Friday as heavy showers continued to wreak havoc in the state, according to the officials.

In another update, the Karnataka government on Saturday (July 24) announced further relaxations of COVID-19 curbs as a part of its unlock process.

The state government in a statement issued by the principal secretary of the state today, said that "Places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25 July strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department."

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates!

Live TV