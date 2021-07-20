LIVE: Govt's response on Pegasus has been disappointing, says MP Gogoi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Centre will brief opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it on Tuesday (July 20).

Opposition parties on Monday hit out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli spyware, Pegasus, and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe.

In another update, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting with senior officials and District Magistrates to review the situation due to torrential rain and cloudburst incidents across the state.

