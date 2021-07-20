LIVE: Govt's response on Pegasus has been disappointing, says MP Gogoi

20 July 2021, 12:10 PM
PM said pandemic isn't political but humanitarian issue for us. It was for first time in 100 yrs when huge population got ration & not even single person slept hungry. We did it successfully. It's our responsibility & wasn't a favour to any:Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi.
20 July 2021, 12:02 PM
Govt's response has been disappointing. Instead of ordering a probe under judicial oversight, GoI is defending NSO. Former IT Minister had said in Parliament that an enquiry has been done into NSO by CERT-In. What happened to that probe? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on 'Pegasus'.
20 July 2021, 12:00 PM
We direct Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case, says SC.
20 July 2021, 12:00 PM
Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice & action will be taken accordingly, says Supreme Court.
20 July 2021, 11:59 AM
Supreme Court says if there is any spread of the COVID19 infection due to the lockdown relaxations by the Kerala government owing to Bakrid, any person can bring it to the notice of the court which will then take appropriate action.
20 July 2021, 11:59 AM
Supreme Court pulls up Kerala government for relaxing COVID19 restriction for celebration of Bakrid in the state.
Supreme Court says it is shocking state of affairs that the Kerala government has given in to the demand of traders in relaxing lockdown norms.
20 July 2021, 11:15 AM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned soon after it began till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition
20 July 2021, 11:06 AM
Opposition parties to meet at 2pm to decide on attending PM brief on COVID today.
20 July 2021, 11:06 AM
Delhi: Opposition including Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK held a meeting at Parliament and decided to raise the issue of Pegasus in both the Houses.
20 July 2021, 10:54 AM
Sad with what happened yesterday. The newly-appointed ministers could not be introduced because of Opposition ruckus (in Rajya Sabha). This forum is to put forth views in line with House decorum. I urge all MPs to let the House run smoothly: Ajay Bhatt, MoS for Tourism
20 July 2021, 10:43 AM
First discussion & then presentation. If he (PM Modi) wants to give a presentation on COVID, he should give it in the Central hall separately to MPs & Rajya Sabha members. MPs should be allowed to discuss COVID-related issues in their constituencies: Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in RS.
20 July 2021, 10:40 AM
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government.
20 July 2021, 10:38 AM
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the alleged spying by the government on opposition party leaders, journalists, judges, and even union ministers using Pegasus spyware.
20 July 2021, 10:38 AM
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business of the House to discuss over Pegasus issue.
20 July 2021, 10:37 AM
Canada has suspended flights from India until August 21, 2021: Government of Canada