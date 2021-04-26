हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Voting for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls third phase starts today

West Bengal state assembly elections will enter their seventh phase today. 34 Assembly seats are going to polls on Monday (April 26) including four in South Kolkata. The polls in Jangipur, Samserganj seats in Murshidabad have been postponed to May 16 following the demise of candidates with coronavirus. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 26, 2021 - 07:31
Comments |
Photo courtesy: PTI

West Bengal is going for the last but one round of polling of the eight-phase elections on Monday where 34 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts are going for polls.

Of the 34 constituencies, 9 Assembly constituencies each are in Murshidabad and West Burdwan, 6 each in South Dinajpur and Malda and 4 in Kolkata. 

In this seventh phase, 268 candidates from different political parties are in the fray of which 37 candidates are female.

The total number of electors including service voters in these constituencies are 81,96,242 with 42,00,447 male electors and 39,88,239 female voters. 

The total number of polling booths are 11,376 that includes 8,634 main and 2,742 auxiliary booths.

 

Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday with more than 3.52 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of the state.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

For the posts of 746 members of Zila panchayats, there are 10,627 candidates in the fray.

For the 18,530 posts of members of kshetra panchayats, there are 89,188 candidates.

As many as 1,177,89 candidates are in the poll arena for 14,397 village panchayats.

For 1,80,473 village panchayat wards, there are 1,34,510 candidates contesting the polls.

This is all for the day. Thank you for staying with Zee News for the latest updates from across the country. Do come back on Monday (April 26) for more updates. 

26 April 2021, 07:31 AM

The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. PM Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.

26 April 2021, 07:25 AM

The seventh phase of West Bengal starts today. People cast their votes. Visuals from Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district.

 

