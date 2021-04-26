LIVE: Voting for Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls third phase starts today

26 April 2021, 07:31 AM
The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. PM Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
26 April 2021, 07:25 AM
The seventh phase of West Bengal starts today. People cast their votes. Visuals from Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district.
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021