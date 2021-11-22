LIVE: Noida’s air quality plunges to ‘severe’ category, AQI stands at 414

22 November 2021, 09:26 AM Allahabad High Court asks Central Government to consider the Supreme Court guidelines for implementation of Uniform Civil Code.

22 November 2021, 09:25 AM Schools reopen for classes 1st to 5th in Gujarat, today. Ahmedabad | Schools reopen for classes 1st to 5th in Gujarat, today. Govt gave the decision yesterday, so parents & School aren't fully prepared; will prepare in accordance with the no. of consent letters. School is obeying all the guidelines: Vishal Patel, a School Co-ordinator pic.twitter.com/opNJp2nBVX — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

22 November 2021, 08:41 AM Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariffs hikes for various prepaid offering, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top ups. The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

22 November 2021, 08:41 AM Delhi: Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to meet today. Consideration and Adoption of the Draft Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in the agenda for the meeting.

22 November 2021, 08:40 AM Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting today with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Puducherry Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting today with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Puducherry "Our discussion will centre around progress of #COVID19 vaccination in these regions & the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he tweets. pic.twitter.com/Z9ncDS7u5h — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

22 November 2021, 08:40 AM Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 352 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 352 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

22 November 2021, 08:39 AM West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Delhi today. She is visiting the national capital from 22nd November to 25th November. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Delhi today. She is visiting the national capital from 22nd November to 25th November. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/vRvKDGrMnv — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

22 November 2021, 08:39 AM All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that if it is not repealed then protestors will "take to streets in Uttar Pradesh and make another Shaheen Bagh". "I demand from the Bharatiya Janata Party government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," Owaisi said while addressing a public meeting in Barabunki.

22 November 2021, 08:38 AM Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone through video conference for setting up of the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal freedom fighters Museum at Luangkao village, Tamenglong District on Monday at the city convention centre, Imphal East. The project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

22 November 2021, 08:37 AM BJP President J.P. Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Monday, during which he will attend a series of organisational meetings, including those with the party`s booth heads from Gorakhpur and Kanpur. According to a BJP spokesman, Nadda will start his programme by offering puja at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and then attend a number of party programmes before reaching Lucknow in the evening where he will chair key meetings.



22 November 2021, 08:37 AM The Mahapanchyat will be held at the Eco Garden and had been scheduled before Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on November 19.

22 November 2021, 08:37 AM The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmers` unions, is slated to hold a Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday to press for a law guaranteeing MSP and seek the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.